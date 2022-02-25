Rich Toward God

Godliness with contentment is great gain. 1 Timothy 6:6

Growing up during the Great Depression, my parents knew deep hardship as children. As a result, they were hardworking and grateful money stewards. But they were never greedy. They gave time, talent, and treasury to their church, charity groups, and the needy. Indeed, they handled their money wisely and gave cheerfully.

As believers in Jesus, my parents took to heart the apostle Paul’s warning: “Those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction” (1 Timothy 6:9).

Paul gave this advice to Timothy, the young pastor of the city of Ephesus, a wealthy city where riches tempted all.

“The love of money is a root of all kinds of evil,” Paul warned. “Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs” (v. 10).

What, then, is the antidote to greed? Being “rich toward God,” said Jesus (See Luke 12:13–21). By pursuing, appreciating, and loving our heavenly Father above all, He remains our chief delight. As the psalmist wrote, “Satisfy us in the morning with your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days” (Psalm 90:14).

Rejoicing in Him daily relieves us of coveting, leaving us contented. May Jesus redeem our heart’s desires, making us rich toward God! Patricia Raybon

How have you mishandled money, or made it more than it ought

to be? How might you give your financial concerns to God this day?

Satisfy us in the morning, God, with Your unfailing love-replacing

Our greed the holy hunger for You.