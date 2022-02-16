



















































 
























Daily Bread


Divided in Love




The Philippine Star
February 16, 2022 | 12:00am
 





Divided in Love




Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. — Ephesians 4:2


When public debate erupted over a controversial Singapore law, it divided believers with differing views. Some called others “narrow-minded” or accused them of compromising their faith.


Controversies can cause sharp divisions among God’s family, bringing much hurt and discouraging people. I’ve been made to feel small over personal convictions on how I apply the Bible’s teachings to my life. And I’m sure I’ve been equally guilty of criticizing others I disagree with.


I wonder if the problem lies not in what or even in how we express our views, but in the attitudes of our hearts when we do so. Are we just disagreeing with views or seeking to tear down the people behind them?


Yet there are times when we need to address false teaching or explain our stand. Ephesians 4:2–6 reminds us to do so with humility, gentleness, patience, and love. And, above all else, to make every effort “to keep the unity of the Spirit” (v. 3).


Some controversies will remain unresolved. God’s Word, however, reminds us that our goal should always be to build up people’s faith, not tear them down (v. 29). Are we putting others down to win an argument? Or are we allowing God to help us understand His truths in His time and His way, remembering that we share one faith in one Lord? (vv. 4–6). — Leslie Koh


 


 


How can you explain your stand on sensitive issues humbly, gently, and lovingly? What will you pray for those who seem to disagree?


God, guide me as I speak the truth so that I do so out of love and seek only to build up, not to tear down.


 
















 



