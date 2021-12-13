



































































 




   

   









Daily Bread

                        
Asking God

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
December 13, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
The Lord has heard me cry mercy; the Lord accepts my prayer. Psalm 6:9



When my husband, Dan, was diagnosed with cancer, I couldn’t find the “right” way to ask God to heal him. In my limited view, other people in the world had such serious problems — war, famine, poverty, natural disasters. Then one day, during our morning prayer time, I heard my husband humbly ask, “Dear Lord, please heal my disease.”



It was such a simple but heartfelt plea that it reminded me to stop complicating every prayer request, because God perfectly hears our righteous cries for help. As David simply asked, “Turn, Lord, and deliver me; save me because of your unfailing love” (Psalm 6:4).



That’s what David declared during a time of spiritual confusion and despair. His exact situation isn’t explained in this psalm. His honest pleas, however, show deep desire for godly help and restoration. “I am worn out from my groaning,” he wrote (v. 6).



Yet, David didn’t let his own limits, including sin, stop him from going to God with his need. Thus, even before God answered, David was able to rejoice, “the Lord has heard my weeping. The Lord has heard my cry for mercy; the Lord accepts my prayer” (vv. 8-9).



Despite our own confusion and uncertainty, God hears and accepts the honest pleas of His children. He’s ready to hear us, especially when we need Him most. Patricia Raybon



 



 



 



What’s stopping you from asking God for his help?



What help you seek from him today?



Dear God, as you cleanse our hearts, grant us courage to ask for your



divine help, believing that You hear us and will answer.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

