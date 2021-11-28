



































































 




   

   









Daily Bread

                        
A Sincere Thank You

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
November 28, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
A Sincere Thank You

                        

                           
I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds. — Psalm 9:1



In preparation for Xavier’s first job interview, my husband, Alan, handed our son a pack of thank-you cards for him to send out after he met with prospective employers. He then pretended to be a hiring interviewer, using his decades of experience as a manager to ask Xavier questions. After the roleplaying, our son tucked several copies of his resume into a folder. He smiled when Alan reminded him about the cards. “I know,” he said. “A sincere thank-you note will set me apart from all the other applicants.”



When the manager called to hire Xavier, he expressed gratitude for the first hand-written thank-you card he’d received in years.



Saying thanks makes a lasting impact. The psalmists’ heartfelt prayers and grateful worship were preserved in the book of Psalms. Though there are one hundred and fifty psalms, these two verses reflect a message of thankfulness: “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds. I will be glad and rejoice in you; I will sing the praises of your name, O Most High” (Psalm 9:1–2).



We will never be able to finish expressing our gratitude for all God’s wonderful deeds. But we can start with a sincere thank you through our prayers. We can nurture a lifestyle of grateful worship, praising God and acknowledging all He’s done and all He promises He’ll do. — Xochitl Dixon



 



 



What would you like to thank God for on this day He’s made?



How can writing down prayers of thanks help us cultivate a spirit of gratitude in all circumstances?



Generous and loving God, please help us acknowledge the countless and wonderful ways You work.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

