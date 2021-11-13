



































































 




   

   









Daily Bread

                        
True Friends

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
November 13, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
True Friends

                        

                           
A friend loves at all times. Proverbs 17:17



In high school, I had a “sometimes friend.” We were “buddies” at our church, and we occasionally hung out together outside of school. But at school, it was a different story. If she met me by herself, she might say hello; but only if no one else was around. Realizing this, I rarely tried to gain her attention within school walls. I knew the limits of our friendship.



We’ve probably all experienced the pain of disappointingly one-sided or narrow friendships. But there’s another kind of friendship — one that extends beyond all boundaries. It’s the kind of friendship we have with kindred spirits who are committed to sharing life’s journey with us.



David and Jonathan were such friends. Jonathan was “one in spirit” with David and loved him “as himself” (1 Samuel 18:1-3). Although Jonathan would have been next in line to rule after his father Saul’s death, he was loyal to David, God’s chosen replacement. Jonathan even helped David to evade two of Saul’s plots to kill him (19:1-6; 20:1-42).



Despite all odds, Jonathan and David remained friends — pointing to the truth of Proverbs 17:17: “A friend loves at all times.” Their faithful friendship also gives us a glimpse of the loving relationship God has with us (John 3:16; 15:15). Through friendships like theirs, our understanding of God’s love is deepened. Alyson Kieda



 



 



Who do you consider a true friend? Why? How is is it comforting to know that God is our truest friend?



Heavenly father, we  long for friends. Please open up doors to true



lasting and God-centered friendships.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

