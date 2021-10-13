



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Daily Bread

                        
Worth the Wait

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
October 13, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Worth the Wait

                        

                           
We eagerly await a Savior. Philippians 3:20



Outside the Shibuya train station in Tokyo is a statue commemorating an Akita dog named Hachiko. Hachiko is remembered for unusual faithfulness to his owner, a university professor who commuted from the station daily. The dog accompanied him on his walk there in the morning and came back to meet him every afternoon just as his train arrived.



One day the professor didn’t return to the station; sadly, he’d died at work. But for the rest of his life – more than nine years – Hachiko showed up at the same time as the afternoon train. Day after day, regardless of weather, the dog waited faithfully for his master’s return.



Paul commended the Thessalonians for their faithfulness, citing their “work produced by faith,” “labor prompted by love,” and “endurance inspired by hope in our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Thessalonians 1:3). Despite harsh opposition, they left their old ways “to serve the living and true God, and to wait for his Son from heaven” (vv. 9–10).



These early believers’ vital hope in their Savior and His love for them inspired them to see beyond their difficulties and to share their faith enthusiastically. They were assured there was nothing better than living for Jesus. How good it is to know that the same Holy Spirit who emboldened them (V. 5) still empowers us today to faithfully serve Jesus as we await His return. James Banks



 



 



What do you look forward first about being with Jesus?



How are you sharing your hope with Him?



Beautiful Savior, please help me to “be strong and take heart and wait” for You! (Psalm 27:14).


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Worth the Wait
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Worth the Wait


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
We eagerly await a Savior Philippians 3:20

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fill in Your Name
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Fill in Your Name


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
. . . He who brings out the starry host one by one and calls forth each of them by name. — Isaiah 40:26

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Main Actor
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
The Main Actor


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Lord  has done this. — Psalm 118:23

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Don&rsquo;t Forget!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Don’t Forget!


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
He was taken up before their very eyes, and a cloud hid him from their sight. — Acts 1:9

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hang in There
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Hang in There


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shelter from the Storm
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Shelter from the Storm


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
When my glory passes by, I will put you in a cleft in the rock and cover you with my hand until I have passed by. —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with