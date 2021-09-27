






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Daily Bread

                        
Live Like Jesus Is Coming

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
September 27, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Live Like Jesus Is Coming

                        

                           
Keep watch, because you do not know the day or the hour. — Matthew 25:13



I’m inspired by country singer Tim McGraw’s song “Live Like You Were Dying.” In it he describes some of the exciting “bucket list” things a man did after receiving some bad news about his health. He also chose to love and forgive people more freely—speaking to them more tenderly. The song recommends that we live well, as if knowing our lives will end soon.



This song reminds us that our time is limited. It’s important for us to not put off for tomorrow what we can do today, because one day we’ll run out of tomorrows. This is particularly urgent for believers in Jesus, who believe that Jesus may return at any moment (perhaps in the very second you’re reading this sentence!). Jesus urges us to be ready, not living like the five “foolish” virgins who were caught unprepared when the bridegroom returned (Matthew 25:6–10).



But McGraw’s song doesn’t tell the whole story. We who love Jesus will never run out of tomorrows. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die” (JOHN 11:25–26). Our life in Him never ends.



So don’t live like you’re dying. Because you’re not. Rather, live like Jesus is coming. Because He is! — Mike Wittmer



 



 



How will you live today like Jesus is coming soon?



How does knowing He could return any day affect your choices?



Jesus, I look forward to the day You’ll return. May I use the time I’ve been given to honor You and to serve others well.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Faith-Stand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Faith-Stand


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Taking Jesus’ body, the two of them wrapped it, with the spices, in strips of linen.  — John 19:40

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 False Places of Safety
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
False Places of Safety


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe the good news! Mark 1:15

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Qualified in God&rsquo;s Eyes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Qualified in God’s Eyes


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
[Noah] walked faithfully with God. — Genesis 6:9

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Shield Around Me
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
A Shield Around Me


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
But you, Lord , are a shield around me, my glory, the One who lifts my head high. — Psalm 3:3

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Growing to Know
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Growing to Know


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
I can do all this through him who gives me strength. — Philippians 4:13

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Name of Names
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Name of Names


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
God exalted [Jesus] to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name. — Philippians 2:9

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with