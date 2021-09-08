






































































 




   

   









Daily Bread

                        
When We Know Who Wins

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
September 8, 2021 | 10:52pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
He will wipe every tear from their eyes. Revelation 21:4



My supervisor is a huge fan of a certain college basketball team. This year, they won the national championship, so another coworker texted him congratulations. The only problem was my boss hadn’t yet had a chance to watch the final game! He was frustrated, he said, knowing the outcome beforehand. But, he admitted, at least when he watched the game he wasn’t nervous when the score stayed close to the end. He knew who won!



We never really know what tomorrow will hold. Some days can feel mundane and tedious, while other days are filled with joy. Still other times, life can be grueling, agonizing even, for long periods of time.



But despite life’s unpredictable ups and downs, we can still be securely grounded in God’s peace. Because, like my supervisor, we know the end of the story. We know who “wins.”



Revelation, the Bible’s final book, lifts the curtain on that spectacular finale. After the final defeat of death and evil (20:10, 14), John describes a beautiful victory scene (21:1–3) where God makes His home with His people (v. 3) and wipes “every tear from their eyes” in a world with “no more death or mourning or crying or pain” (v. 4).



On difficult days, we can cling to this promise. No more loss or weeping. No more what-ifs or broken hearts. Instead, we’ll spend eternity together with our Savior. What a glorious celebration that will be! Adam Holz



 



 



How can the hope of heaven give you strength? How might your favorite



“happily ever after” story echo Revelation 21?



One day God will soothe every hurt, heal every wound, and wipe away every tear.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

