Touched by Grace

                     

                        

                           
Touched by Grace

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 20, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you. Luke 6:27



In Leif Enger’s novel Peace Like a River, Jeremiah Land is a single father of three working as a janitor at a local school. He’s also a man of deep, sometimes miraculous, faith. Throughout the book, his faith is often tested.



Jeremiah’s school is run by Chester Holden, a mean-spirited superintendent with a skin condition. Despite Jeremiah’s excellent work ethic — mopping up a sewage spill without complaint, picking up broken bottles the superintendent smashed — Holden wants him gone. One day, in front of all the students, he accuses Jeremiah of drunkenness and fires him. It’s a humiliating scene.



How does Jeremiah respond? He could threaten legal action for unfair dismissal or make accusations of his own. He could slink away, accepting the injustice. Think for a moment what you might do.



“Love your enemies,” Jesus says, “do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you” (Luke 6:27-28). These challenging words aren’t meant to excuse evil or stop justice from being pursued. Instead, they call us to imitate God (v. 36) by asking a profound question: How can I help my enemy become all God wants him or her to be?



Jeremiah looks at Holden for a moment, then reaches up and touches his face. Holden steps back defensively, then feels his chin and cheeks in wonder. His scarred skin has been healed. An enemy touched by grace. Sheridan Voysey



 



 



What would your first reaction be in Jeremiah’s situation? How can you



Help a difficult person move closer to God’s purposes for them?



Lord, when faced with unfairness, injustice, or abuse show me how to help



my enemy move closer to You.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

