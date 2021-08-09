






































































 




   







   















Indestructible Love

                     

                        

                           
Indestructible Love

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. — Song of Songs 8:7



When we first saw the stream in our backyard, it was just a thin vein of water trickling through a bed of rocks in the heat of the summer. Heavy wooden planks served as a bridge we could easily cross. Months later, torrents of rain pounded our area for several days in a row. Our tame little creek swelled into a quick moving river four-feet deep and ten-feet wide! The force of this water heaved the bridgeboards up and deposited them several feet away.



Rushing water has the potential to overwhelm almost anything that stands in its path. Yet there’s something that’s indestructible in the face of a flood or other forces that might threaten to destroy it — love. “Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away” (Song OF Songs 8:7). Love’s persistent strength and intensity is often present in romantic relationships, but it’s only fully expressed in the love God has for people through His Son, Jesus Christ.



When the things we consider to be sturdy and dependable are swept away, our disappointment can open the door to a new understanding of God’s love for us. His affection is higher and deeper and stronger and longer lasting than anything on earth. Whatever we face, we face with Him beside us — holding us up, helping us along, and reminding us that we’re loved. — Jennifer Benson Schuldt



 



 



How can you be sure God will always love you?



What's the outcome of God's love in you life?



Heavenly Father, thank You for comforting me with Your love during times of rejection or loss. Help me to believe I can depend on You to meet every need in my soul.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

