






































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Loaves and Fishes

                     

                        

                           
Loaves and Fishes

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Jesus replied, "They do not need to go away. You give them something to eat." — Matthew 14:16



A young boy came home from church and announced with great excitement that the lesson had been about a boy who “loafed and fished all day.” He, of course, was thinking of the little boy who offered his loaves and fish to Jesus.



Jesus had been teaching the crowds all day, and the disciples suggested He send them into the village to buy bread. Jesus replied, “You give them something to eat” (Matthew 14:16). The disciples were perplexed for there were more than 5,000 to be fed!



You may know the rest of the story: a boy gave his lunch – five small loaves of bread and two fish – and with it Jesus fed the crowd (VV. 13–21). One school of thought contends that the boy’s generosity simply moved others in the crowd to share their lunches, but Matthew clearly intends us to understand that this was a miracle, and the story appears in all four gospels.



What can we learn? Family, neighbors, friends, colleagues, and others stand around us in varying degrees of need. Should we send them away to those who are more capable than we are? Certainly, some people’s needs exceed our ability to help them, but not always. Whatever you have—a hug, a kind word, a listening ear, a brief prayer, some wisdom you’ve gathered— give it to Jesus and see what He can do. — David H. Roper



 



 



What's one need of another person that you may be able to meet?



What can you give to Jesus to be used to bless others?



Jesus, give us eyes to see the ways we can care for others. Lead us and use us.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Loaves and Fishes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Loaves and Fishes


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Jesus replied, "They do not need to go away. You give them something to eat." — Matthew 14:16

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ask the Man Who Owns One
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Ask the Man Who Owns One


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Let me tell you what [God] has done for me. — Psalm 66:16

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 For Love or Money
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
For Love or Money


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions. — Luke...

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From Trash to Treasure
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
From Trash to Treasure


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
We have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all surpassing power is from God and not from us. 2 Corinthians ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Bulldog and the Sprinkler
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
The Bulldog and the Sprinkler


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
I pray that you… may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. — Ephesians 3:17, 19

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who We Are
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Who We Are


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
This man is chosen instrument to proclaim my name. Acts 9:15

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with