






































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Ask the Man Who Owns One

                     

                        

                           
Ask the Man Who Owns One

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Let me tell you what [God] has done for me. — Psalm 66:16



In the early 1900s, the Packard Motor Car Company generated a slogan to entice buyers. “Ask the man who owns one” became a powerful tagline, one that contributed to the company’s reputation as manufacturing the dominant luxury vehicle in that era. What Packard seemed to understand is that personal testimony is compelling to the hearer: a friend’s satisfaction with a product is a powerful endorsement.



Sharing with others our personal experiences of God’s goodness to us also makes an impact. God invites us to declare our gratitude and joy not only to Him but also to those around us (Psalm 66:1). The psalmist eagerly shared in his song the forgiveness God granted him when he turned from his sins (vv. 18-20).



God has done amazing works in the course of history, such as parting the waters of the Red Sea (v. 6). He also does amazing work in each of our personal lives: giving us hope in the midst of suffering, giving us the Holy Spirit to understand His Word, and providing for our daily needs. When we share with others



our personal experiences of God’s work in our lives, we’re giving something of much greater value than an endorsement of a particular purchase — we’re acknowledging God’s goodness and encouraging one another along the journey of life. — Kirsten Holmberg



 



 



Who can you tell about God's work in you life?



What story can you share?



God, help me declare the many wonderful ways You've worked in my life!


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 For Love or Money
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
For Love or Money


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions. — Luke...

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From Trash to Treasure
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
From Trash to Treasure


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
We have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all surpassing power is from God and not from us. 2 Corinthians ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Bulldog and the Sprinkler
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
The Bulldog and the Sprinkler


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
I pray that you… may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. — Ephesians 3:17, 19

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who We Are
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Who We Are


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
This man is chosen instrument to proclaim my name. Acts 9:15

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ready for Restoration
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Ready for Restoration


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you? Psalm 85:6

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 All for Nothing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
All for Nothing


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Her house is a highway to the grave, leading down to the chambers of death. — Proverbs 7:27

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with