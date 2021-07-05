






































































 




   

   









Practicing What We Preach

                     

                        

                           
Practicing What We Preach

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Anyone who claims to be in the light but hates a brother or sister is still in the darkness. — 1 John 2:9



Pastor and writer Eugene Peterson had the opportunity to hear a lecture by Swiss physician and highly respected pastoral counselor Paul Tournier. Peterson had read the doctor’s works, and admired his approach to healing. The lecture left a deep impression on Peterson. As he listened, he had the feeling that Tournier lived what he spoke and spoke what he lived. Peterson chose this word to describe his experience: “Congruence. It is the best word I can come up with.”



Congruence – it’s what some refer to as “practicing what you preach” or “walking your talk.” The apostle John stresses that if any of us “claims to be in the light but hates a brother or sister,” then we’re “still in the darkness” (1 John 2:9). In essence, our lives and our words simply don’t match up. John goes further to say such people “do not know where they are going” (v. 11). The word he chose to describe how incongruence leaves us? Blind.



Living closely aligned to God by allowing the light of His Word to illuminate our paths keeps us from living blind. The result is a godly vision that gives clarity and focus to our days – our words and actions match up. When others observe this, the impression is not necessarily that of someone who knows everywhere they’re going, but of someone who clearly knows who they’re following. — John Blase



 



 



In what ways does the word congruence describe you?



How can you grow to live a more consistent life?



Jesus, I want my words and actions to match up. There are times I fall short, but my desire is to grow more consistent each day. Help me, please, so that everyone listening and watching my life will be drawn to You.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

