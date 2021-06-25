






































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Vanity on Fire

                     

                        

                           
Vanity on Fire

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Create in me a pure heart, O God. — Psalm 51:10



In February 1497, a Monk named Girolamo Savonarola started a fire. Leading up to this, he and his followers spent several months collecting items that they thought might entice people to sin or neglect their religious duties – including artwork, cosmetics, instruments, and dresses. On the appointed day, thousands of vanity items were gathered at a public square in Florence, Italy, and set on fire. The event has come to be known as the Bonfire of the Vanities.



Savonarola might have found inspiration for his extreme actions in some shocking statements from the Sermon on the Mount. “If your right eye causes you to stumble, gouge it out and throw it away,” said Jesus. “And if your right hand causes you to stumble, cut it off and throw it away” (Matthew 5:29–30). But if we interpret Jesus’s words literally, we miss the point of the message. The entire sermon is a lesson on going deeper than the surface, to focus on the state of our hearts rather than blaming our behavior on external distractions and temptations.



The Bonfire of the Vanities made a great show of destroying belongings and works of art, but it is unlikely that the hearts of those involved were changed in the process. Only God can change a heart. That’s why the psalmist prayed, “Create in me a pure heart, O God” (Psalm 51:10). It’s our heart that counts. — Remi Oyedele



 



 



What behaviors or distractions might be on your list of “vanities”?



How do you try to “manage” them?



Holy God, please give me the grace to surrender my heart to You and yield my life’s vanities to the purifying fire of the Holy Spirit.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vanity on Fire
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Vanity on Fire


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Create in me a pure heart, O God. — Psalm 51:10

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Playing with Joy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Playing with Joy


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The fruit of the Spirit is . . . joy. — Galatians 5:22

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Lord Rejoices
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
The Lord Rejoices


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
[God] will rejoice over you with singing. — Zephaniah 3:17

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hide-and-Seek
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Hide-and-Seek


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
But the Lord God called to the man, “Where are you?” — Genesis 3:9

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ending Envy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Ending Envy


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Each one should test their own actions. — Galatians 6:4

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Present in the Storm
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Present in the Storm


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The Lord Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. — Psalm 46:7

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with