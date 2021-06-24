






































































 




   

   









Playing with Joy

                     

                        

                           
Playing with Joy

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
The fruit of the Spirit is . . . joy. — Galatians 5:22



One of our sons, Brian, is a high school basketball coach. One year, as his team was dribbling its way through the Washington State Basketball Tournament, well-meaning folks around town asked, “Are you going to win it all this year?” Both players and coaches felt the pressure, so Brian adopted a motto: “Play with joy!”



I thought of the apostle Paul’s last words to the elders of Ephesus: “That I may finish my race with joy” (Acts 20:24 nkjv). His aim was to complete the tasks Jesus had given him. I have made these words my motto and my prayer: “May I run and finish my race with joy.” Or as Brian says, “May I play with joy!” And by the way, Brian’s team did win the state championship that year.



We all have good reasons to get grouchy: discouraging news, everyday stresses, health problems. Nevertheless, God can give us a joy that transcends these conditions if we ask Him. We can have what Jesus called, “my joy” (John 15:11).



Joy is a fruit of the Spirit of Jesus (Galatians 5:22). So we must remember each morning to ask Him to help us: “May I play with joy!” Author Richard Foster said, “To pray is to change. This is a great grace. How good of God to provide a path whereby our lives can be taken over by . . . joy.” — David H. Roper



 



 



What causes you to be discouraged? Where do you find your joy?



I turn my eyes to You, God. I’m grateful I can count on Your faithfulness to me. Please bring me into Your joy.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

