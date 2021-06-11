






































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
God of All People

                     

                        

                           
God of All People

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Now there were staying in Jerusalem God-fearing Jews from every nation under heaven. — Acts 2:5



Former Newsboys lead vocalist Peter Furler describes the performance of the band’s praise song “He Reigns.” The song paints a vivid picture of believers from every tribe and nation coming together to worship God in unity. Furler observed that whenever the Newsboys sang it he could sense the moving of the Holy Spirit in the gathering of believers.



Furler’s description of his experiences with “He Reigns” would likely have resonated with the crowds who converged on Jerusalem at Pentecost. When the disciples were filled with the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:4), things began to happen beyond anyone’s experience. As a result, Jews representing every nation came together in confusion, because each one heard their own language being spoken to make God’s wonders known (vv. 5–6, 11). Peter explained to the crowd that this was in fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecy in which God said, “I will pour out my Spirit on all people” (v. 17).



This all-inclusive display of God’s awesome power made the crowd receptive to Peter’s declaration of the gospel, leading to three thousand converts that day alone (v. 41). Following this spectacular kickoff, these new believers then returned to their corner of the world, taking the good news with them.



The good news still resounds today – God’s message of hope for all people. As we praise God together, His Spirit moves among us, bringing people of every nation together in wonderful unity. He reigns! — Remi Oyedele



 



 



In what ways do you see God’s image in other people?



How can you view people from every tribe and nation through the lens of Jesus?



Dear heavenly Father, help me to reflect Your heart for all of Your people.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 God of All People
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
God of All People


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Now there were staying in Jerusalem God-fearing Jews from every nation under heaven. — Acts 2:5

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharing Slices
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Sharing Slices


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed. — Proverbs 11:25

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abby&rsquo;s Prayer
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Abby’s Prayer


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
I urge . . . that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people. — 1 Timothy 2:1

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Knocking Down Pins
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Knocking Down Pins


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again. — Ecclesiastes 1:9

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Don&rsquo;t Miss the Chance
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Don’t Miss the Chance


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Psalm 19:1

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blooming in the Desert
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Blooming in the Desert


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
They will see the glory of the Lord, the splendor of our God. Isaiah 35:2

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with