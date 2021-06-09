






































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Abbyâ€™s Prayer

                     

                        

                           
Abby’s Prayer

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
I urge . . . that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people. — 1 Timothy 2:1



When Abby was a sophomore in high school, she and her mom heard a news story about a young man who’d been critically injured in a plane accident – an accident that took the lives of his father and stepmother. Although they didn’t know this person, Abby’s mom said, “We just need to pray for him and his family.” And they did.



Fast forward a few years, and one day Abby walked into a class at her university. A student offered her the seat next to him. That student was Austin Hatch, the plane crash victim Abby had prayed for. Soon they were dating, and in 2018 they were married.



“It’s crazy to think that I was praying for my future husband,” Abby said in an interview shortly before they were married. It can be easy to limit our prayers to our own personal needs and for those closest to us, without taking the time to pray for others. However, Paul, writing to the Christians at Ephesus, told them to “pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kind of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people” (Ephesians 6:18). And 1 Timothy 2:1 tells us to pray “for all people,” including those in authority.



Let’s pray for others – even people we don’t know. It’s one of the ways we can “carry each other’s burdens” (Galatians 6:2). — Dave Branon



 



 



Who are the people – some you may not even know personally—who need your prayers today? How will you carve out some time to talk with God about their needs?



Jesus, open my heart to the needs of people around me—even those I don’t know. Take my heartfelt concern and intervene for them as only You can.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Knocking Down Pins
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Knocking Down Pins


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again. — Ecclesiastes 1:9

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Don&rsquo;t Miss the Chance
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Don’t Miss the Chance


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Psalm 19:1

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blooming in the Desert
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Blooming in the Desert


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
They will see the glory of the Lord, the splendor of our God. Isaiah 35:2

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Finding Treasure
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Finding Treasure


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. Matthew 13:44

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Can We Relax?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Can We Relax?


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. — John 14:27

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Night Watches
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Night Watches


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
On my bed I remember you; I think of you through the watches of the night. — Psalm 63:6

                                                         


      

         

            
Daily Bread
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with