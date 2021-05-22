






































































 




   

   









The Heart of Fasting

                     

                        

                           
The Heart of Fasting

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - May 22, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
The facts... will become joyful and glad occasions and happy festivals for Judah. Therefore love truth and peace. Zechariah 8:19



Hunger pangs gnawed at my nerves. My mentor had recommended fasting as a way to focus on God. But as the day wore on, I wondered: How did Jesus do this for forty days? I struggled to rely on the Holy Spirit for peace, strength, and patience. Especially patience.



If we’re physically able, fasting can teach us the importance of our spiritual food. As Jesus said, “Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). Yet, as I learned firsthand, fasting on its own doesn’t necessarily draw us closer to God!



In fact, God once told His people through the prophet Zechariah that their practice of fasting was useless since it wasn’t leading to service for the poor. “Was it really for me that you fasted?” God asked pointedly (Zechariah 7:5).



God’s question revealed that the primary problem wasn’t their stomachs; it was their cold hearts. By continuing to serve themselves, they were failing to draw closer to God’s heart. So He urged them, “Administer true justice; show mercy and compassion to one another. Do not oppress the widow or the fatherless, the foreigner or the poor” (vv. 9–10).



Our goal in any spiritual discipline is to draw closer to Jesus. As we grow in likeness to Him, we’ll gain a heart for those He loves.   Tim Gustafson



 



How can God use spiritual disciplines as tools to break up the rocky soil



of our hearts? What’s helped you draw closer to Jesus recently?



God, I am so prone to seek my own pleasure and the approval of others.



Help my life please You as I serve others.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

