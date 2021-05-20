






































































 




   

   









Divine Escape

                     

                        

                           
Divine Escape

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
So from that day on they plotted to take his life. — John 11:53



Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot mystery The Clocks features antagonists who commit a series of murders. Although their initial plot targeted a single victim, they began taking more lives in order to cover up the original crime. When confronted by Poirot, a conspirator confessed, “It was only supposed to be the one murder.”



Like the schemers in the story, the religious authorities formed a conspiracy of their own. After Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead (John 11:38–44), they called an emergency meeting and plotted to kill Him (vv. 45–53). But they didn’t stop there. After Jesus rose from the dead, the religious leaders spread lies about what happened at the grave (Matthew 28:12–15). Then they began a campaign to silence Jesus’s followers (Acts 7:57–8:3). What started as a religious plot against one man for the “greater good” of the nation became a web of lies, deceit, and multiple casualties.



Sin plunges us down a road that often has no end in sight, but God always provides a way of escape. When Caiaphas the high priest said, “It is better for you that one man die for the people than that the whole nation perish” (John 11:50), he didn’t understand the profound truth of his words. The conspiracy of the religious leaders would help bring about the redemption of mankind.



Jesus saves us from sin’s vicious grip. Have you received the freedom He offers? — Remi Oyedele



 



 



What road are you going down that could take you further away from God? He offers real freedom. What do you need to confess to Him today?



Give sin room, and it can take over a life.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

