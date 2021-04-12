^
Being Consumed

Being Consumed

(The Philippine Star) - April 12, 2021 - 12:00am

When I kept silent, my bones wasted away through my groaning all day long. — Psalm 32:3

In his book The Call, Os Guinness describes a moment when Winston Churchill, on holiday with friends in the south of France, sat by the fireplace to warm himself on a cold night. Gazing at the fire, the former prime minister saw pine logs “crackling, hissing, and spitting as they burned. Suddenly, his familiar voice growled, ‘I know why logs spit. I know what it is to be consumed.’”

Difficulties, despair, dangers, distress, and the results of our own wrongdoings can all feel consuming. Circumstances slowly drain our hearts of joy and peace. When David experienced the consuming consequences of his own sinful choices, he wrote, “When I kept silent, my bones wasted away through my groaning all day long. . . . My strength was sapped as in the heat of summer” (Psalm 32:3-4).

In such difficult times, where do we turn for help? For hope? Paul, whose experiences were filled with ministry burdens and brokenness, wrote, “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed” (2 Corinthians 4:8-9).

How does that work? As we rest in Jesus, the Good Shepherd restores our souls (Psalm 23:3) and strengthens us for the next step of our journey. He promises to walk that journey with us every step of the way (Hebrews 13:5). — Bill Crowder

 

 

What are some of the consuming struggles you’ve experienced?

How did you respond? How did God meet you in those difficult times?

Father, give me the strength to endure the hardships of this day, and the hope of Christ for the eternal tomorrow You have promised.

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Peace-Filled Hearts
1 day ago
Peace-Filled Hearts
1 day ago
A heart at peace gives life to the body, but envy rots the bones. — Proverbs 14:30
Daily Bread
fbfb
Through the Valley
2 days ago
Through the Valley
2 days ago
Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me. — Psalm 23:4
Daily Bread
fbfb
Good News to Tell
3 days ago
Good News to Tell
3 days ago
Philip began with that very passage of Scripture and told him the good news about Jesus. — Acts 8:35
Daily Bread
fbfb
Unexpected Winners
4 days ago
Unexpected Winners
4 days ago
Many who are first will be last. — Matthew 19:30
Daily Bread
fbfb
Change Is Possible
5 days ago
Change Is Possible
5 days ago
It is God who works in you to will and to act in order to fulfill his good purpose. — Philippians 2:13
Daily Bread
fbfb
Surviving the Unbearable
6 days ago
Surviving the Unbearable
6 days ago
She gave this name to the LORD who spoke to her: “You are the God who sees me,” for she said, “I have now...
Daily Bread
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with