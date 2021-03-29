^
Bright Lights

Bright Lights

(The Philippine Star) - March 29, 2021 - 12:00am

You are the light of the world. — Matthew 5:14

In the summer of 2015, a group from our church was sobered by what we saw in Mathare, one of the slums in Nairobi, Kenya. We visited a school with dirt floors, rusting metalwalls, and wooden benches. But against the backdrop of extremely humble surroundings, one person stood out.

Her name was Brilliant, and the name couldn’t have fit her better. She was an elementary school teacher who possessed joy and determination that matched her mission. Colorfully dressed, her appearance and the joy with which she instructed and encouraged the children were stunning.

The bright light Brilliant brought to her surroundings resembles the way Christians in Philippi were to be positioned in their world when Paul wrote to them in the first century. Against the background of a spiritually needy world, believers in the Lord Jesus were to shine “like stars in the sky” (Philippians 2:15). Our assignment hasn’t changed. Bright lights are needed everywhere! How encouraging it is to know that through the One “who works in you to will and to act in order to fulfill his good purpose” (v. 13) believers in Jesus can sparkle in ways that fit Jesus’s description of those who follow Him. To us He still says, “You are the light of the world. . . . Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16). — Arthur Jackson

 

 

How can you reveal the light of Christ to others? What can you do to bring His joy to those desperately need it?

Light up your world by reflecting the light of Jesus.

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Surrounded by God
1 day ago
Surrounded by God
1 day ago
As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the LORD surrounds his people both now and for evermore. — Psalm 125:2
Daily Bread
fbfb
Remebering My Father
2 days ago
Remebering My Father
2 days ago
Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord. Colosians 3:23
Daily Bread
fbfb
Fluff and other Stuff
3 days ago
Fluff and other Stuff
3 days ago
They did not listen to him because of their discouragement ang harsh labor. Exodus 6:9
Daily Bread
fbfb
The Blessing is Coming
4 days ago
The Blessing is Coming
4 days ago
Let us not become weary in doing good, f at the proper time we will reap the harvest Galatians 6:9
Daily Bread
fbfb
Singing in the Spirit
5 days ago
Singing in the Spirit
5 days ago
Be filled with the Spirit, speaking to one another with psalms, hymns and songs from the Spirits. Ephesians 5:18-19
Daily Bread
fbfb
Obscured by Clouds
6 days ago
Obscured by Clouds
6 days ago
We fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. — 2 Corinthians 4:18
Daily Bread
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with