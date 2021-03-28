Surrounded by God

As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the LORD surrounds his people both now and for evermore. — Psalm 125:2

In a busy airport, a young mother struggled alone. Her toddler was in full tantrum mode — screaming, kicking, and refusing to board their plane. Overwhelmed and heavily pregnant, the burdened young mother finally gave up, sinking to the floor in frustration, covering her face, and starting to sob.

Suddenly six or seven women travelers, all strangers, formed a circle around the young mother and her child — sharing snacks, water, gentle hugs, and even a nursery song. Their loving circle calmed the mother and child, who then boarded their plane. The other women returned to their seats, not needing to discuss what they had done, but knowing their support had strengthened a young mother exactly when she needed it.

This illustrates a beautiful truth from Psalm 125. “As the mountains surround Jerusalem,” says verse 2, “so the Lord surrounds his people.” The image reminds us how the bustling city of Jerusalem is, indeed, flanked by surrounding hills — among them the Mount of Olives, Mount Zion, and Mount Moriah.

In this same way, God surrounds His people — supporting and standing guard over our souls “both now and for evermore.” Thus, on tough days, look up, “unto the hills,” as the psalmist puts it (Psalm 121:1 KJV). God awaits with strong help, steady hope, and everlasting love. — Patricia Raybon

How have you sensed the Lord surrounding you with His love?

Who can you share His love with today?

Lord, when we face tough days, surround our souls with Your comforting love.