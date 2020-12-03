The privilege of prayer
The privilege of prayer
(The Philippine Star) - December 3, 2020 - 12:00am

Give my son Solomon the wholehearted devotion to keep your commands, statutes and decrees. – 1 Chronicles 29:19

Country artist Chris Stapleton’s deeply personal song, “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore,” was inspired by his own father’s prayers for him. The poignant lyrics reveal the reason his father’s prayers ended: not disillusionment or weariness, but his own death. Stapleton imagines that now, instead of speaking with Jesus in prayer, his dad is walking and talking face-to-face with Jesus.

Stapleton’s recollection of his father’s prayers for him brings to mind a biblical father’s prayer for his son. As King David’s life ebbed away, he made preparations for his son Solomon to take over as the next king of Israel.

After assembling the nation together to anoint Solomon, David led the people in prayer, as he’d done many times before. As David recounted God’s faithfulness to Israel, he prayed for the people to remain loyal to Him. Then he included a personal prayer specifically for his son, asking God to “give my son Solomon the wholehearted devotion to keep your commands, statutes and decrees” (1 Chronicles 29:19).

We too have the remarkable privilege to faithfully pray for the people God has placed in our lives. Our example of faithfulness can make an indelible impact that will remain even after we’re gone. Just as God continued to work out the answers to David’s prayers for Solomon and Israel after he was gone, so too the impact of our prayers outlives us. – Lisa M. Samra

How have someone’s prayers made a significant impact on your life? How might you encourage others with your prayers?

READ: 1 Chronicles 29:11–19

Heavenly Father, I bring my loved ones before You and ask that You would work out Your plans in their lives.

Bible in a Year: Ezekiel 45–46 and 1 John 2

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Christmas presence
1 day ago
The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son. — Isaiah 7:14
Daily Bread
fbfb
2 days ago
Being there
2 days ago
They sat on the ground with [Job] for seven days and seven nights. — Job 2:13
Daily Bread
fbfb
3 days ago
Giving our best
3 days ago
He will purify . . . and refine them like gold and silver. Then the Lord will have men who will bring offerings in righteousness.—...
Daily Bread
fbfb
4 days ago
Sweet again
4 days ago
On this mountain the Lord Almighty will prepare a feast of rich food for all peoples. — Isaiah 25:6
Daily Bread
fbfb
5 days ago
Breath and brevity
5 days ago
All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. — Psalm 139:16
Daily Bread
fbfb
6 days ago
Facing the battle
6 days ago
Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.— 1 Chronicles 16:11
Daily Bread
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with