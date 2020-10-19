Stronger than hate
(The Philippine Star) - October 19, 2020 - 12:00am

Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing. — Luke 23:34

Within twenty-four hours of his mother Sharonda’s tragic death, Chris found himself uttering these powerful, grace-filled words: “Love is stronger than hate.” His mother, along with eight others, had been killed at a Wednesday night Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina. What was it that had so shaped this teenager’s life that these words could flow from his lips and his heart? Chris is a believer in Jesus whose mother had “loved everybody with all her heart.”

In Luke 23:26-49 we get a front row seat to an execution scene that included two criminals and the innocent Jesus (v. 32). All three were crucified (v. 33). Amid the gasps and sighs and the likely groans from those hanging on the crosses, the following words of Jesus could be heard: “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing” (v. 34). The hate-filled initiative of the religious leaders had resulted in the crucifixion of the very One who championed love. Though in agony, Jesus’ love continued to triumph.

How have you or someone you love been the target of hate, ill-will, bitterness, or ugliness? May your pain prompt your prayers, and may the example of Jesus and people like Chris encourage you by the power of the Spirit to choose love over hate. — Arthur Jackson

When have you found it hard to love someone? Is there someone you find it hard to forgive now? What steps might you take?

READ: Luke 23:32-34, 44-46

Father, forgive me when I find it hard to forgive others. Help me to demonstrate that love is stronger than hate.

Bible in a Year: Isaiah 56-58 and 2 Thessalonians 2

