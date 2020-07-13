There will be no night there. — Revelation 21:25

When filmmaker Wylie Overstreet showed strangers a live picture of the moon as seen through his powerful telescope, they were stunned at the up-close view, reacting with whispers and awe. To see such a glorious sight, Overstreet explained, “fills us with a sense of wonder that there’s something much bigger than ourselves.”

The psalmist David also marveled at God’s heavenly light. “When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them?” (Psalm 8:3-4).

David’s humbling question puts our awe in perspective when we learn that, after God creates His new heaven and earth, we’ll no longer need the moon or the sun. Instead, said John the apostle, God’s shimmering glory will provide all necessary light. “The city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp. . . . There will be no night there” (Revelation 21:23-25).

What an amazing thought! Yet we can experience His heavenly light now — simply by seeking Christ, the Light of the world. In Overstreet’s view, “We should look up more often.” As we do, may we see God. — Patricia Raybon

What does God’s heavenly light teach you about Him? When you praise the glory of God, what do you experience?

READ: Psalm 8:3-4;

Revelation 21:22-25

Our wondrous God, I’m awed by Your holy glory, and I praise You for Your marvelous Light.

Bible in a Year: Psalms 7-9 and Acts 18