Forever love

And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. — 1 John 4:16

Years ago, my four-year-old son gave me a framed wooden heart mounted on a metal plate with the word forever painted in its center. “I love you forever, Mommy,” he said.

I thanked him with a hug. “I love you more.”

That priceless gift still assures me of my son’s never-ending love. On tough days, God uses that sweet present to comfort and encourage me as He affirms I’m deeply loved.

The frame also reminds me of the gift of God’s everlasting love, as expressed throughout His Word and confirmed by His Spirit. We can trust God’s unchanging goodness and sing grateful praises that confirm His enduring love, as the psalmist does (Psalm 136:1). We can exalt the Lord as greater than and above all (vv. 2-3), as we reflect on His endless wonders and unlimited understanding (vv. 4-5). The God who loves us forever is the conscious and caring Maker of the heavens and earth, who maintains control of time itself (vv. 6-9).

We can rejoice because the everlasting love the psalmist sang about is the same continuing love our all-powerful Creator and Sustainer pours into the lives of His children today. No matter what we’re facing, the One who made us and remains with us strengthens us by asserting He loves us unconditionally and completely. Thank You, God, for the countless reminders of Your endless and life-transforming love! — Xochitl Dixon

How has God assured you of His love? How has He strengthened your faith?

READ: Psalm 136:1-9

God, please help us to love You and others, as we become more confident in Your never-ending love for us.

Bible in a Year: 2 Kings 10-12 and John 1:29-51