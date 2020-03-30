The Via Dolorosa
(The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2020 - 12:00am

We have been made holy through the sacrifice of the body of Jesus Christ once for all. — Hebrews 10:10

During Holy Week, we remember the final days before Jesus’s crucifixion. The road Jesus traveled to the cross through the streets of Jerusalem is known today as the Via Dolorosa, the way of sorrows.

But the writer of Hebrews viewed the path Jesus took as more than just a path of sorrows. The way of suffering that Jesus willingly walked to Golgotha made a “new and living way” into the presence of God for us (Hebrews 10:20).

For centuries the Jewish people had sought to come into God’s presence through animal sacrifices and by seeking to keep the law. But the law was “only a shadow of the good things that are coming,” for “it is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins” (vv. 1, 4).

Jesus’s journey down the Via Dolorosa led to His death and resurrection. Because of His sacrifice, we can be made holy when we trust in Him for the forgiveness of our sins. Even though we aren’t able to keep the law perfectly, we can draw near to God without fear, fully confident that we are welcomed and loved (vv. 10, 22).

Christ’s way of sorrow opened for us a new and living way to God.— Amy Peterson

Jesus, thank You for walking the way of sorrow and making a way for us to be reconciled to God.

READ: Hebrews 10:1-10

Christ’s sacrifice was what God desired and what our sin required.

Bible in a Year: Judges 9-10 and Luke 5:17-39

