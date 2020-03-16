Wonders in focus
(The Philippine Star) - March 16, 2020 - 12:00am

For from him and through him and for him are all things. — Romans 11:36

Some of us are inclined to look at the world and see only what’s wrong. DeWitt Jones is a National Geographic photographer who has used his profession to celebrate what’s right about the world. He waits and watches until a shaft of light or turn of perspective suddenly reveals a wonder that had been there all along. He uses his camera to find beauty in the most common faces of people and nature.

If anyone had reason to focus on the wrongs of the world, Job did. After losing all that had given him joy, even his friends became his accusers. Together their voices taunted him for not admitting that he was suffering for sins he was hiding. When Job cried out to the heavens for help, God remained silent.

Finally, from within the chaos of a whirlwind and the darkness of a storm, God asked Job to consider wonders of nature that reflect a wisdom and power far beyond our own (Job 38:2-4).

Would He now ask us? What about something as natural as the ways of a dog, cat, fluttering leaf, or blade of grass? Could a shaft of light, or a turn of perspective, reveal — even in our pain — the mind and heart of a Creator who has been with us and for us all along?

— Mart DeHaan

Father in heaven, we’ve spent too much time thinking only about what is wrong and broken with our world. Please help us to see evidence of Your presence in the wonder of what only You could have done.

READ: Job 38:1-18

In the faces of nature there

are wonders that never cease.

Bible in a Year: Deuteronomy 28-29 and Mark 14:54-72

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Revealed to be healed
1 day ago
Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. — Psalm 25:4
Daily Bread
fbfb
2 days ago
Giving the gift of prayer
2 days ago
You help us by your prayers. — 2 Corinthians 1:11
Daily Bread
fbfb
3 days ago
Pulling together
3 days ago
Let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds. — Hebrews 10:24
Daily Bread
fbfb
4 days ago
Three-lettered faith
4 days ago
Yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will be joyful in God my Savior. — Habakkuk 3:18
Daily Bread
fbfb
5 days ago
Unashamed loyalty
5 days ago
Glorify the Lord with me; let us exalt his name together. — Psalm 34:3
Daily Bread
fbfb
6 days ago
Lead me to the rock
6 days ago
I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I. — Psalm 61:2
Daily Bread
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with