It is amazing!

Let the whole earth be filled with His glory. Amen and Amen. — Psalm 72:19 NKJV

In our natural state, we all fall short of it (Romans 3:23).

Jesus was the radiance of it (Hebrews 1:3), and those who knew Him saw it (John 1:14).

In the Old Testament, it filled the tabernacle (Exodus 40:34-35), and the Israelites were led by it.

And we are promised that at the end of time, heaven will shine with it in splendor so great there will be no need for the sun (Revelation 21:23).

What is the “it” in all those statements above?

“It” is the glory of God. And He is amazing!

Throughout the Bible we are told that we can enjoy glimpses of God’s magnificent glory as we dwell on this earth He has created. God’s glory is described as the external display of His being. Because we cannot see God, He gives us clear pictures of His presence and His work in things like the majesty of the universe, the greatness of our salvation, and the presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.

Today, look for God’s glory — for the evidence of His greatness. You’ll see it in nature’s beauty, a child’s laughter, and the love of others. God still fills the earth with His glory. — Dave Branon

Thank You, heavenly Father, for the glimpse of Your glory that we see now, for the glory that we know exists in our Savior, and for the sure hope of the full knowledge of glory that we will experience in heaven.

READ: Revelation 21:1-3, 10-11, 23

We can see and enjoy the glory of God both now and forever.

Bible in a Year: Exodus 34-35 and Matthew 22:23-46