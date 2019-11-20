Take a number
(The Philippine Star) - November 20, 2019 - 12:00am

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. — John 14:27

We have an ancient cherry tree in our backyard that had seen better days and looked like it was dying, so I called in an arborist. He checked it out and declared that it was “unduly stressed” and needed immediate attention. “Take a number,” my wife, Carolyn, muttered to the tree as she walked away. It had been one of those weeks.

Indeed, we all have anxious weeks — filled with worries over the direction our culture is drifting or concerns for our children, our marriages, our businesses, our finances, our personal health and well-being. Nevertheless, Jesus has assured us that despite disturbing circumstances we can be at peace. He said, “My peace I give to you” (John 14:27).

Jesus’s days were filled with distress and disorder: He was beleaguered by His enemies and misunderstood by His family and friends. He often had no place to lay His head. Yet there was no trace of anxiety or fretfulness in His manner. He possessed an inner calm, a quiet tranquility. This is the peace He has given us — freedom from anxiety concerning the past, present, and future. The peace He exhibited; His peace.

In any circumstances, no matter how dire or trivial, we can turn to Jesus in prayer. There in His presence we can make our worries and fears known to Him. Then, Paul assures us, the peace of God will come to “guard [our] hearts and [our] minds in Christ Jesus” (Phil. 4:7). Even if we’ve had “one of those weeks,” we can have His peace. — David Roper

Dear Lord, thank You that I can come to You with every care and Your peace will guard my mind.

READ: John 14:15-27

In the midst of troubles, peace can be found in Jesus.

Bible in a Year: Ezekiel 14-15 and James 2

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Seeing masterpieces
1 day ago
You knit me together in my mother’s womb. — Psalm 139:13
Daily Bread
2 days ago
Hide and seek
2 days ago
In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. —...
Daily Bread
3 days ago
Serve and be served
3 days ago
You were concerned, but you had no opportunity to show it. — Philippians 4:10
Daily Bread
4 days ago
In his presence
4 days ago
Blessed are those who have learned to acclaim you, who walk in the light of your presence, Lord. — Psalm 89:15
Daily Bread
5 days ago
How much more!
5 days ago
If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give...
Daily Bread
6 days ago
Great love
6 days ago
See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are!
Daily Bread
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with