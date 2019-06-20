Reason to smile

Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing. – 1 Thessalonians 5:11

In the workplace, words of encouragement matter. How employees talk to one another has a bearing on customer satisfaction, company profits, and co-worker appreciation. Studies show that members of the most effective work groups give one another six times more affirmation than disapproval, disagreement, or sarcasm. Least productive teams tend to use almost three negative comments for every helpful word.

Paul learned by experience about the value of words in shaping relationships and outcomes. Before meeting Christ on the road to Damascus, his words and actions terrorized followers of Jesus. But by the time he wrote his letter to the Thessalonians, he had become a great encourager because of God’s work in his heart. Now by his own example he urged his readers to cheer one another on. While being careful to avoid flattery, he showed how to affirm others and reflect the Spirit of Christ.

In the process, Paul reminded his readers where encouragement comes from. He saw that entrusting ourselves to God, who loved us enough to die for us, gives us reason to comfort, forgive, inspire, and lovingly challenge one another (1 Thess. 5:10-11).

Paul shows us that encouraging one another is a way of helping one another get a taste of the patience and goodness of God. — Mart DeHaan

Father in heaven, please help us to give others a small taste of the mercy and kindness You are forever offering us.

READ: 1 Thessalonians 5:9-28

What could be better than working to bring out the best in one another?

Bible in a Year:

Esther 1-2 and Acts 5:1-21