Postures of the heart

[Solomon] knelt in front of the entire community of Israel and lifted his hands toward heaven [and] he prayed. —2 Chronicles 6:13-14 NLT

When my husband plays the harmonica for our church praise team, I have noticed that he sometimes closes his eyes when he plays a song. He says this helps him focus and block out distractions so he can play his best – just his harmonica, the music, and him – all praising God.

Some people wonder if our eyes must be closed when we pray. Since we can pray at any time in any place, however, it might prove difficult to always close our eyes – especially if we are taking a walk, pulling weeds, or driving a vehicle!

There are also no rules on what position our body must be in when we talk to God. When King Solomon prayed to dedicate the temple he had built, he knelt down and “spread out his hands toward heaven” (2 Chron. 6:13–14). Kneeling (Eph. 3:14), standing (Luke 18:10–13), and even lying face down (Matt. 26:39) are all mentioned in the Bible as positions for prayer.

Whether we kneel or stand before God, whether we lift our hands heavenward or close our eyes so we can better focus on God – it is not the posture of our body, but of our heart that is important. Everything we do “flows from [our heart]” (Prov. 4:23). When we pray, may our hearts always be bowed in adoration, gratitude, and humility to our loving God, for we know that His eyes are “open and [His] ears attentive to the prayers” of His people (2 Chron. 6:40).— Cindy Hess Kasper

Lord, direct my focus always toward You and teach me to follow You in obedience and love.

READ: 2 Chronicles 6:7-9, 12-15

The highest form of prayer comes from the depths of a humble heart.

Bible in a Year:

Ezra 1–2 and John 19:23–42