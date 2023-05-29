^

Comics

Comics (May 29, 2023)

The Philippine Star
May 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Comics (May 29, 2023)

Comics (May 29, 2023)

COMICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comics (May 12, 2023)

Comics (May 12, 2023)

May 12, 2023 - 12:00am
Comics (May 12, 2023)
Comics
fbtw
Comics (May 13, 2023)

Comics (May 13, 2023)

May 13, 2023 - 12:00am
Comics (May 13, 2023)
Comics
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Viscom nakaalerto sa super typhoon Betty

By Ludy Bermudo | 44 minutes ago
Mas pina­igting ng Visayas Commandang pagsisikap at paghahanda nito sa Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response ngayong nakapasok na ang super typhoon “Betty” sa Philippine area of responsi...
Comics
fbtw

Lalaking hubad pinatay, isinilid sa garbage bag!

44 minutes ago
Patay na nang matagpuan ang isang la­laki na hubad at nakasilid sa isang garbage bag sa Laurel, Batangas noong Sabado ng gabi.
Comics
fbtw

Estudyante binoga ng obrero, sabog ang bungo

By Cristina Timbang | 44 minutes ago
Patay ang isang 20-anyos na estud­yante makaraang barilin nang malapitan sa ulo ng isang obrero habang ang biktima ay nakikipagkuwentuhan sa kapitbahay nito kamakalawa ng gabi sa Brgy. Bagtas, Tanza, Cavite...
Comics
fbtw

Libong residente sa Lanao del Sur binulabog ng Dawlah Islamiya

By John Unson | 44 minutes ago
Daan-daang pamilyang Maranao sa Marogong, Lanao del Sur ang lumi­san mula sa kani-kanilang mga barangay dahil sa bantang panggugulo ng Dawlah Islamiya bilang ganti sa pagkakaaresto nitong nakalipas na mga buwan...
Comics
fbtw

Lady caretaker ng resort,  itinumba sa kubo

By Tony Sandoval | 44 minutes ago
Pinagbabaril hanggang mapatay ng riding-in-tandem ang babaeng caretaker ng isang beach resort habang ang biktima ay nasa loob ng kubo sa Sitio Silangan, Barangay Guisguis Talon, kamakalawa ng hapon.
Comics
fbtw

4 ‘kawatan’ ng kumpanya timbog sa Bulacan

By Omar Padilla | 44 minutes ago
Arestado ng mga awtoridad ang apat na indibiduwal na nanloob at nangulimbat ng mga kagamitan sa isang kumpanya sa bayan ng San Ildefonso, Bulacan kamakalawa ng gabi.
Comics
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with