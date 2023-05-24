Comics (May 24, 2023)

^

The Philippine Star
May 24, 2023
1 day ago
Lalaban kina Song Hye-Kyo, Song Joong-Ki at Park Eun-Bin... Kathryn, nominado sa Seoul International Drama Awards!

Lalaban kina Song Hye-Kyo, Song Joong-Ki at Park Eun-Bin... Kathryn, nominado sa Seoul International Drama Awards!

By Salve V. Asis | 2 hours ago
Kabogera si Kathryn Bernardo.
Pauleen, wala nang ibang priority kung pamilya

Pauleen, wala nang ibang priority kung pamilya

By Lolit Solis | 2 hours ago
Tawa ako nang tawa kay Pauleen Luna.
Fashionista na rin... Sen. Chiz naimpluwensiyahan na ni Heart! &nbsp;&nbsp;

Fashionista na rin... Sen. Chiz naimpluwensiyahan na ni Heart!   

By Vinia Vivar | 2 hours ago
Dahil kay Heart Evangelista ay naging fashionista na rin ang mister niyang si Sen. Chiz Escudero kaya naman touched na touched...
Marian, tinutulungan si Boobay!

Marian, tinutulungan si Boobay!

By Jun Nardo | 2 hours ago
Naku, pahinga muna si Boobay o Norman Valbuena sa comedy show nila ni Super Tekla na The Boobay and Tekla Show.
Pops, nahihiya nang mag-concert!

Pops, nahihiya nang mag-concert!

By Aster Amoyo | 2 hours ago
Ipinagdiwang ni Pops Fernandez ang kanyang ika-40 taon sa showbiz.
Sexy actress, nagpapanggap na matutumba sa harap ng aktor

By Nitz Miralles | 2 hours ago
Galit ang fans ng isang sikat na aktor sa sexy actress o SA na nagpapansin daw sa aktor nang magkasabay sa isang showbiz event.
