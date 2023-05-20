Comics (May 20, 2023)

When Disney head Bob Iger spoke of this being the “century of Star Wars” after the company acquired Lucasfilm Ltd., he wasn’t exaggerating. Besides feature releases, the launch of Disney+ streaming platform has opened the floodgates on new Star Wars content only previously dreamt of outside the canon. Shows like Andor and The Mandalorian have been wildly popular precisely by expanding the SW universe, yet still keeping core values from George Lucas’ vision.

5 days ago