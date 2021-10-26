





































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

                              

               

                  

                                          

                        
Comics
                        
Comics (October 26, 2021)
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 26, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Comics (October 26, 2021)
                        

                        
Comics (October 26, 2021)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                                                   

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 25, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 25, 2021)


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 25, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 6, 2021)                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 6, 2021)


                              

                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 6, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 22, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 22, 2021)


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 22, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 7, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 7, 2021)


                              

                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 7, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 23, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 23, 2021)


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 23, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 21, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 21, 2021)


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 21, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 20, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 20, 2021)


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 20, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 19, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 19, 2021)


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 19, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comics (October 18, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comics (October 18, 2021)


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Comics (October 18, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
Comics
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with