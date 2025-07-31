Crocodiles

That was a most bizarre scene: the congressmen applauding lustily when President Marcos railed against the corruption that went with the flood-control projects.

It was like crocodiles cheering their circus master. Either the politicians suffered a sudden change of heart – after making the session hall a fashion ramp for designer bags and expensive watches and their parking lot a showcase for supercars – or they were just humoring the Chief Executive. The change of heart is less likely.

President Marcos threatened the lawmakers with a reenacted budget if the spending bill they pass does not align with the national expenditure plan. That was a funny threat on two counts: first, Congress holds power over the purse and, second, the 2025 national budget was thoroughly deformed by congressional looting.

The Chief Executive will violate the Constitution by limiting the legislature’s power over the purse. Congress may impeach him for that transgression.

On the second point: reenacting the 2025 budget may not be a bad thing for the legislators. It is a deformed budget designed to optimize looting. This might be why the politicians were applauding loudly.

The President should have addressed the peculiar culture of budget-crafting that has become deeply ingrained in our institutions. This is the source of most of what is wrong with our country.

Congressmen interpret “representation” with bringing home the bacon (which is pork). They think they were sent to Congress to grab as much of the government funds as possible for their districts. This is the reason why, instead of strategic infrastructure projects, our public works projects were parceled out evenly for all the districts. The practice favored micro-projects over strategic ones, commuter sheds over rail lines.

The congressional preference for dividing up the public works budget into small district-sized packages caused the nation to fail in modernizing its logistics. The only way we could have reliable power generation, efficient transmission, expressways, modern ports and functioning airports is to privatize them.

Privatization frees up public funds for small projects vulnerable to corruption. Dividing up the public works budget into district-sized micro-projects facilitates kickbacks. The looting has become so pervasive the past few years that wealthy contractors decided to be congressmen themselves to cut away the middlemen.

I recall many years ago, when El Niño threatened, Congress decided to distribute “mitigation” funds to the districts. Our legislators never miss a crisis to get their hands on the budget.

In the metropolitan area, much of these funds were used to drill wells. The contraptions sprouted everywhere until the water level dropped, rendering the wells useless. The whole NCR suffered from subsidence – which might partly explain the flooding we experienced last week.

Congressional propensity to cut up the public works budget into bite-sized projects explains why the Las Piñas floodway was never built and why the Laguna de Bay was never dredged. In place of these strategic solutions, we had 5,500 uncoordinated flood-control projects. The politicians and contractors were happy even as many of these projects could not be traced – or precisely because they could not be traced.

By pleading for our politicians to be honest, the President misses the structural and institutional flaws that prevent us from solving the country’s problems. Maybe this was why the crocodiles applauded. The faulty system is intact.

Unsaid

Last Monday’s SONA was replete with numbers and details small achievements. When this is done in a major address, it is usually to eat the time allotment and avoid talking about more important things.

Many things were left unsaid in the last SONA – far beyond the headline issues such as the online gaming ban and the calamitous legislated wage increase that populist politicians demand.

There was resounding silence on the tariffs Trump imposed on us and what countermeasures we have prepared to cushion the adverse impact on our economic growth. Respected think tanks estimate that we will lose about half a percentage point of growth because of these tariffs.

President Marcos hurriedly traveled to Washington to try and negotiate a more benign tariff rate. He not only returned empty-handed on the tariff rate, we now have to deal with Trump’s claim that the Philippines will have zero tariff rates on all US exports to our economy.

Trump is notorious for misrepresenting the “trade deals” he concluded. He claimed Japan would give the US about $550 billion simply as a “signing bonus” for a trade deal. Tokyo denies this claim and says about one percent of that amount will be in direct investments and the rest in the form of loans at market rates. The EU is now in uproar over what Trump claims was conceded when Trump met with the EU president.

In our case, the zero-tariffs on all US exports to the country runs counter to our standing laws such as the Rice Tariffication Act. A flood of US agricultural exports will completely ruin our farming sector.

Marcos’ obsession with P20 rice is calamitous by itself. It is forcing our farmers to sell their produce below the cost of production, bankrupting our small farms. At this rate, our rice production will probably contract and we will import the precious grain from California.

It might have been truly revolutionary if Marcos declared a relaxation of the rules on farm consolidation to free our agriculture from subsistence. But that will require actual political will.