But Mr. President, they’re shameless

It was laughable to see lawmakers rise in a standing ovation and give the loudest applause to President Marcos when he called out politicians and government executives for corrupting funds for flood control projects.

“What a joke!”

This was the reaction of a contractor I talked to the day after Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address. It was the biggest joke the contractor has heard, saying that many of the country’s lawmakers are guilty of asking kickbacks from industry players like him.

Explained my source:

Everyone involved in the process has a share – the congressman who represents the district and other figures in Congress who have the power to tinker with the budget, i.e., allocate or insert funds. And then there are corrupt officials within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

And because it should be a “legitimate” process, there must be a “for-show” or moro-moro bidding with other bidders.

Therefore, my contractor source said, the “losing”bidders must also get a share. They will then be the “winning bidders” in the next project.

‘Nakalagay sa mga maleta’

The contractor is required to advance the payment for all these kickbacks to the recipients. And because it’s “dirty money,” it’s always on a cash basis – the bundles of cash are delivered in suitcases. “Nakalagay sa mga maleta,” said my source.

Contractors will get their funds back when the DPWH releases the budget. But guess what? That last step will require another round of grease money.

And the cycle goes on and on, year in and year out, every budget season. For contractors – big or small – they have to get these kickbacks somewhere.

This is why the projects fail or are substandard. This is why the floods just keep getting worse every monsoon season. This is why, when the rains stop, our roads become riddled with craters. This is why our children cannot go to school and their education is disrupted. This is why our fiscal authorities are taxing us endlessly to raise revenue.

This is why we are where we are today.

It is deplorable and sickening, really. And so, when President Marcos embarks on a shame campaign, he must do so with serious follow-through. Only then, perhaps, will the corrupt politicians and government executives moderate their greed.

A full investigation

Sen. Ping Lacson noted that half of the almost P2-trillion allocations for flood control projects of the DPWH have been lost to corruption.

Amid the recent floods, he reiterated his call for a review of the government’s mechanisms for preparation, planning and implementation in addressing the flooding problem.

Climate change, he said, has become a convenient excuse, but corruption in flood control projects cannot be ignored.

“Climate change has been tagged as a factor in the flooding problem, but it has become a convenient excuse for some. We need to see where we can improve in terms of preparation, planning and implementation. We also cannot discount that of the P2 trillion in allocations, P1 trillion may have ended up in some people’s pockets,“ he said in an interview on dzBB radio.

He found it absurd, as we all do, that despite the rise in flood control projects, the floods continue to worsen.

“It’s absurd. With bigger funding, shouldn’t flood levels be going down? Why is the rise in funding directly proportional to the rise in floodwater levels? Something is very wrong – if not with management, then with planning and policy,” he added.

Against this backdrop, he noted that nearly P2 trillion had been allocated to the budget of the DPWH alone for the last 15 years since 2011.

Budget reforms must be implemented. Opening the bicameral conference committee to the public is a good step but this must be real, not just for show. And it must be institutionalized.

Populist promises

In his SONA, President Marcos trumpeted many things, mostly an improvement in social services.

One is a nationwide rollout of his P20 per kilogram of rice program. He also promised more benefits for Filipinos from PhilHealth, including a “zero balance billing” policy, where patients at Department of Health hospitals will pay nothing for basic accommodation.

Kidney transplant funding, he said, would increase to P2.1 million from P600,000 previously, among other benefits.

No doubt this will benefit many Filipinos, but it will require a lot of funding. Otherwise, Marcos will bequeath Filipinos with generational debt, just as his father’s administration did.

Therefore, if he wants to fulfill these promises, he must plug the corruption loophole in our state coffers.

Seriously going after politicians who pocket part of the budget for flood control can be a good start.

Unpaid estate tax

Perhaps he could also set a good example by paying his family’s unpaid P23 billion in estate tax, which the Supreme Court ordered the Marcos heirs to pay way back in 1999.

It would show that he is serious in his anti-corruption campaign, and it would be seen as an act of goodwill to the Filipino people.

Experts have said that amount is now worth P203 billion, including penalties and interest.

As for corruption in infrastructure projects, Marcos should have the political will to go after the guilty. Perhaps he should look around him. Sometimes, the biggest thieves are just hiding in plain sight.

A shame campaign won’t be enough – especially if the fight is against the shameless.

