EDITORIAL - â€˜Mahiya naman kayoâ€™

EDITORIAL - ‘Mahiya naman kayo’

One topic in President Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address yesterday drew a standing ovation from the 20th Congress: his condemnation of substandard and possibly non-existent or ghost flood control projects.

It was fascinating because lawmakers who earmark such projects for public funding are among the suspected beneficiaries of the questionable deals.

Also suspected to have benefited are local government and public works officials, in cahoots with private contractors. Anti-corruption advocates have said it has become increasingly common for politicians or their families to own the companies that bag flood control and other public infrastructure contracts.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson has promised to shine the spotlight on the flood control program, saying that since 2011, up to P1 trillion for flood mitigation projects could have been lost to corruption.

President Marcos, in his SONA, told the crooks: “Mahiya naman kayo.” Have some shame. That was when the audience stood up and applauded. Perhaps none of those who gave the standing ovation will land on the list of people who may be implicated in flood control projects that are defective or, worse, simply imagined – “palpak, guni-guni lang,” as the President put it.

We know there are rackets in the projects, he said as he ordered the submission of a list of all the flood control projects in the past three years, along with an audit and performance review. The list of the projects will be made public for everyone’s scrutiny.

Related to this, he said he would return to Congress any General Appropriations Act for 2026 that “is not fully aligned” with the National Expenditure Program submitted by the executive. Lawmakers in fact have been criticized for diverting billions annually to the public works allocation in the GAA, with a large chunk going to flood control.

The destructive floods in recent years indicate where all those billions ended up.

In his SONA yesterday, the President vowed that those involved in anomalies including contractors would face charges.

The public will hold him to his promise.