Unserious

Without due process, we have nothing. The regime of justice promised by a functioning constitutional order will be an empty one.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court struck down the impeachment complaint filed by the House of Representatives for being unconstitutional. Due process was not properly observed.

Since the impeachment was invalid, there is no basis for a Senate trial to proceed – although a handful of senators with no legal training think the chamber ought to exercise its “co-equal” standing by proceeding with the farce. One cannot have a trial without a valid cause.

The House spokesperson declared the lower chamber will file a motion for reconsideration. Good luck with that. The ruling was unanimous. The highest court never reverses a unanimous ruling.

Whatever legal hairsplitting happens from hereon will be fruitless. Those who craved for yet another impeachment circus to keep us entertained while we wade in the floods will be disappointed.

Impeachment of an elected official is about the most solemn act state institutions could perform. Yet our congressmen have consistently chosen to trifle with it. Impeachment complaints were filed with reckless abandon and a surfeit of hubris.

Recall the contrived drama accompanying the passage of the articles of impeachment against then president Joseph Estrada: attaching the motion to the opening prayers to foreclose floor debates. The resulting trial produced a fiasco.

Chief Justice Renato Corona was impeached on grounds later established to be unfounded. He was adjudged guilty only after legislators were showered with millions in funds for their pet projects.

It is about time the Supreme Court stepped in and restored some sense of due process to this increasingly frequent exercise of impeaching high officials without rigorous public debate – often justified by hypocritical claims to such noble goals as “transparency” and “accountability.”

In an earlier age when republicanism was held dearly and the legislative branch was led by sages rather than cheap political players, impeachment never happened. Any desire to impeach a high official needed to run the gauntlet of public hearings and intense chamber debates. The central question was always what was best for the nation.

Our politics has since descended to the level of the burlesque. Impeachment complaints were signed almost on the spur of the moment and without the benefit of a plenary discussion. The complaints themselves were sloppy in documentation and weak in argumentation.

This is particularly salient in the impeachment complaints lodged against Sara Duterte. The leftist congressmen tried to outdo the rest by rushing their filings, sophomoric as they were. In the end, a cut-and-paste version was produced and signed in minutes. No committee hearings and no plenary debates – although with much promise of free flowing funding.

It is high time the Court stepped in and enforced standards on rash, potentially disruptive and certainly unjust impeachment exercises. The nation’s sanity requires it.

Henceforth, as Justice Marvic Leonen wrote, such proceedings must be conducted “in good faith, responsibility and restraint.”

Highway

Something unprecedented happened last week as the metropolis was submerged by torrential rains: our expressways became impassable.

This should not happen. There is a reason they are called “highways”: they are engineered to be passable even if ordinary roads are deluged.

Instead of giving us a science-based explanation for why tens of thousands of motorists were left wet and hungry by floods at both the NLEX and SLEX, government agencies assigned blame on the tollway operators. In their haste to assign blame, government spokesmen forgot about a most basic fact: while the tollway operators are in charge of the roadways, they have no control over the surrounding waterways.

The flooding of the expressways, we now know, was caused by the overflow of creeks and rivers astride them. The overflow was so serious it spilled into the elevated expressways, rendering them impassable. This is particularly evident in the case of the Paseo de Blas in Valenzuela where a nearby clogged creek caused flooding so severe it stopped traffic at the NLEX.

There is nothing the tollway operators could do in an event like this one. The responsibility for clearing the creeks and rivers belongs to government agencies such as the DPWH and local governments.

There is nothing in the design of our tollways that could prevent the severity of the flooding that happened last week. There is everything in the mandates of the DPWH and the local governments to prevent such sort of severe flooding.

Quite oddly, there were some lost voices that directed their complaints to the Department of Transportation, demanding the tollway operators be punished for the discomfort that happened. This is totally misdirected.

President Marcos boasted last year about 5,500 flood-control projects completed under his watch. Trillions of pesos of taxpayer money was poured precisely to control the floods. All that money flowed to the DPWH and the local governments, often through pet projects of their district representatives.

We know that a significant part of the funding went in aid of reelection or was lost due to routine looting. An honest-to-goodness public inquiry should commence to reveal whatever happened to the trillions allocated for flood control.

Assigning the blame on the tollway operators, who have no jurisdiction over the creeks and rivers that caused the flooding, diverts attention from the gross misuse of taxpayer money.

We have to define the crime correctly so we can determine the criminals.