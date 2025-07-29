Business as usual

By the time this piece comes out, another State of the Nation Address is done, perhaps minus the pompous red carpet, fashion show-like mood – if the ladies can actually help it.

With or without the excessive display of extravagance, it’s a much-awaited SONA because it comes at a time when the political climate in the country has become as heated as a pressure cooker on the verge of exploding. The two warring political families, it seems, are loving the chaos.

Businessmen, however, just want to go about their respective businesses. Some issues they are particularly keeping a close watch on include the final US tariffs to be slapped on the Philippines, workers’ proposals for a legislated wage hike, the controversial Konektadong Pinoy measure and a blueprint for the economy amid the increasingly challenging global environment.

Ayala bets on Anko

For the country’s oldest conglomerate, Ayala Corp., it’s business as usual as it continues to navigate the changing times.

The STAR recently sat down with Mark Robert Uy, head of corporate strategy and business development at Ayala, and we had an interesting chat about Anko, the Australian home and lifestyle brand that the conglomerate brought to the Philippines.

It was in 2023, Mark recalled, when Mariana Zobel de Ayala went to Australia, entered an Anko store and left with two arms full of shopping bags while spending less than the equivalent of roughly P2,000.

The rest is history. Ayala decided to venture into retail – beyond being just a mall landlord – by bringing Anko to the country. Anko just opened its third and largest store in the Philippines early this month in Trinoma Mall in Quezon City.

Anko, established in 2017 and part of the Kmart Group, entered the country through a partnership with Ayala with the opening of its first store in Glorietta 2 in November last year, followed by the opening of a branch in Alabang Town Center.

By next year, Anko intends to double its store network to reach more Filipino shoppers.

“We came from one to five. From five, hopefully, we can get to 10 up to 12 stores by next year. Then maybe in 2027, we’ll pause building physical stores and then we’ll shift online, maybe – that’s the current thinking,” Mark said.

Mark explained that Anko is able to provide products at consistently low prices through its efficient product development process.

After our chat, we also visited the Trinoma store, which is a haven for those who love fixing their homes. It’s a paradise for kids, too, and pet lovers. Anko offers home living essentials, smart storage solutions, electronics, pet supplies, toys, arts and crafts and many other curio items at affordable prices.

Through Anko, Mark said that Ayala also hopes to provide more and better employment opportunities to Filipinos.

Is Ayala late to the retail space party, though? Mark doesn’t believe so.

“I think there can never be enough competition in this space. It’s a big market. More competition means more choices for the customers. You know, I also thought we were late to the game, right? But the fact that we found this brand that nobody is bringing into the market has to tell you something, right? This space is always dynamic,” he said.

After Anko, what’s Mark’s next idea for Ayala?

In jest, he said he had this idea of getting into the funeral services business. The name? St. Mark’s Funeral Services.

Turning serious, Mark said Ayala would continue to be on the lookout for opportunities that would unlock value for its shareholders and at the same time address pain points in society.

My unsolicited advice? I hope the conglomerate and other Philippine companies venture into businesses that would help ease the daily commute and traffic in Metro Manila. This can be through mass transportation and other transport-related infrastructure.

BlackRock Group partners with Aboitiz

It’s also business as usual for the Aboitiz Group with its recent big announcement – Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, is in the process of finalizing a strategic partnership with the conglomerate’s infrastructure arm.

GIP will acquire 40 percent of Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), marking one of the most significant foreign equity investments in Philippine infrastructure in recent years. This collaboration underscores growing global investor confidence in the Philippine market and reinforces the country’s standing as a prime investment destination in Asia.

In a high-level meeting held in the US, President Marcos and Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz sat down with Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP chairman and CEO.

“This collaboration marks a strong vote of confidence in the Philippines’ future. With global partners like GIP working alongside respected Filipino firms such as Aboitiz, we can build infrastructure that is more resilient, inclusive and forward-looking,” President Marcos said.

It’s interesting to note, however, that in Indonesia, its sovereign wealth fund Danantara faced backlash for courting BlackRock, which is said to be invested in companies that supply to Israel’s military.

Nonetheless, AIC and GIP believe their “potential partnership will leverage their combined expertise and resources to develop and improve essential infrastructure in the country.”

The finalization of the partnership is still subject to conditions, including confirmatory due diligence and relevant approvals, Aboitiz Equity Ventures said.

AIC holds a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets, including significant investments in the aviation sector such as the international airports in Mactan-Cebu, Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao.

Indeed, for two of the country’s biggest conglomerates, it’s business as usual despite the changing tides.

