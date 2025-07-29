Keeping a modern and resilient agriculture at the heart of Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas

One hundred and twenty-seven years ago, the Department of Agriculture (DA) was created by President Emilio Aguinaldo, just 11 days after the proclamation of Philippine independence. Eighty years ago, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) was founded to ensure that famine and hunger would never again threaten peace and prosperity. Today, our two institutions mark these milestones in a time of urgent global transformation.

After decades of hard-won progress, the world faces a new era of climate disruption, geopolitical instability, rising poverty and economic fragility. The Philippines is changing too – on track to become an upper-middle-income country, with greater responsibilities and emerging challenges. Together, FAO and the DA have delivered tangible results: from the eradication of foot-and-mouth disease, to strengthening food safety systems and promoting climate-resilient agriculture. On the global stage, the Philippines now contributes actively to debates on genetic resources, sustainable fisheries and food system transformation through the Committee on World Food Security or the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture.

Under the banner “Para sa Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas,” we are committed to transforming agriculture into a more modern, competitive and inclusive sector. This transformation calls not only for greater resources but for a new mindset – one that prioritizes strategic investment, fiscal responsibility and equitable outcomes.

For the first time in decades, the DA is investing decisively to rebuild the enabling environment for Philippine agriculture. A multi-year and multibillion-peso post-harvest infrastructure program is underway, building grain dryers, silos, mills and storage centers nationwide. These investments aim to reduce losses, increase yields, boost incomes and lower food prices. Complementary investments in farm-to-market roads are also improving rural mobility, cutting transport costs and opening new market opportunities for smallholder producers.

Our approach is pragmatic and results-driven. Institutional reform is underway. The DA is moving away from outdated practices to become a developmental engine that empowers producers. In parallel, FAO is shifting from direct aid to strategic technical assistance – investing in people, systems and knowledge to support long-term change. Our shared goal: to deliver greater impact per peso, grounded in evidence and driven by results.

But infrastructure and reform are only part of the solution. Filipino farmers and fishers stand on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Typhoons, droughts and floods continue to threaten lives and livelihoods. That is why DA and FAO are embedding disaster risk reduction and climate resilience across the agricultural cycle – from climate-resilient crops and early warning systems to anticipatory action, rapid response and recovery. These efforts help producers escape the cycle of devastation and dependence.

We are also driving value chain modernization. Farmers and fishers deserve fair returns for their work. This means investing in processing, marketing, cooperative development and rural enterprise. In Mindanao, we are supporting fishers with skills training, certification, storage and processing facilities that open access to higher value markets. Nationally, we are promoting digital platforms and market information systems that connect smallholders directly to buyers and shorten the value chain.

The road ahead remains long. Structural underinvestment, legacy inefficiencies and fragmented markets continue to hold back the full potential of Philippine agriculture. Meanwhile, global concerns around food security and sovereignty have only deepened since the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet today, we speak with renewed confidence: FAO and DA are no longer operating in parallel. We are working hand in hand in modernizing, aligning and scaling our efforts to deliver real, lasting change.

In this 80th year of FAO and the 127th year of the Department of Agriculture, we reaffirm our shared commitment, “Para sa Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas” – one where agriculture delivers better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind.

* * *

Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is the Secretary of Agriculture and Lionel Dabbadie is the FAO representative in the Philippines.