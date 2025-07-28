Staying the course

An interesting development took place in a chat group I follow which I think is reflective of what is happening in the country.

The chat group I refer to involves a somewhat large group of men and women who grew up in the same village since their early teens and have been together through the major events in their lives.

They were neighbors in a middle-class village as well as the adjacent “squatters area” in the 70s, survived Martial Law, most finished college, shared the same music and memories, singing James Taylor songs and crooning Beatles medleys.

What kept them together was the village park where they engaged in sports, youthful shenanigans, folk music and shared dreams, pain, aspirations, small victories of ordinary kids.

For the longest of time, they rarely talked about politics, much less debated about it. Perhaps it was borne of the fact that they all survived turbulent times of campus radicalism, the murder of Ninoy Aquino as well as the disappearance of friends and classmates from the state university.

Instead of debates and arguments over politics, they have celebrated each other’s accomplishments as well as losses. They have generously shared their time, talent, money, songs, even before karaoke was a thing.

To their credit, they all became successful people, either as a parent, a spouse, professional or high-ranking public servant. Yes, some had titles and positions higher than others, but they were acknowledged more out of deserved respect than awe.

There was never any “judging” over how you turned out to be in life. What mattered was that you were a decent human being who cared for people in the group, regardless of their economic status. It also helps if you can sing.

Every now and then, an “outlier” sentiment or political opinion would be shared in the chat group, but these were more the exception than the rule. Members would acknowledge it out of respect for the person, but that would be as far as it goes.

People were more interested in the places, events and activities that members recently engaged in. You were likely to get more reactions and likes about food you tasted, the scores or outcome of basketball or volleyball events.

Yes, there were discussions about incidents and events, but they took place in the interest of learning and awareness but not as an expression of political opinion. Not to say that members did not have political alliances, in fact some of them are elected officials.

But, as the saying goes, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” Those who have real power have no desire to flaunt it or remind others of it.

Recently, however, some outliers could not help but repost views and articles that were very “pro impeachment” or derogatory of the Vice President. While these were “off,” the members made no comments, again out of respect.

Unfortunately, people promoting a view almost always see silence as consent or agreement. What was meant as a “social” media chat was now becoming a “soap box” for political opinion.

What’s interesting is that the other members responded very differently; rather than engage in political debate they poked fun at the “Baste vs Torre” boxing challenge, reposted video explainers regarding the 20 percent tax on long-term deposits, floodings, etc.

Last week, someone posted media articles regarding the Supreme Court declaring the impeachment cases against Vice President Sara Duterte as unconstitutional.

I don’t know if people were simply fed up with all the rant about the impeachment or if they were simply waiting on the Supreme Court to confirm what they believed in all along. But the decision surely triggered reactions from the silent majority.

One very circumspect member of the group, who is a member of the judiciary, very qualified and experienced with matters of law, generously shared his opinion.

“The provision on the one-year ban rule on multiple filing of impeachment complaints is stated in simple, clear and understandable language.

“There is no room for confusion, obfuscation or obscurity. Political bias or partisanship often results in an erroneous interpretation of the Constitution bordering on constitutional blindness if not intellectual myopia.

“The High Court does not conduct a forensic, scientific or microscopic scrutiny of the Constitution if the pertinent language and relevant meaning are clear as daylight. The fact that there was no dissent in the decision shows that the en banc members understood the evident meaning of the provision.

“When the High Court nullifies the acts of a co-equal branch of government, it is not asserting its superiority. It is upholding the primacy and dominance of the fundamental law of the land.

“The decision is still a unanimous decision because all justices who participated concurred in the decision. Those who did not take part or who did not vote cannot be considered to have dissented. A justice who dissents must write a dissenting opinion.”

An even stronger statement followed:

“To hide their (HoR) political agenda and ignorance of the law, they are now treading into something more dangerous – questioning the court of last resort with their self-righteousness and trying to circumvent constitutionality by insisting that it is the impeachment court that should be the one to decide.

“But because the impeachment court’s oath is to uphold the Constitution, it therefore follows that acquittal is a foregone conclusion, thereby defeating the HoR’s political agenda.”

While the silent majority wisely and quietly respected the views of others, it is interesting how well informed many of them are and how much we can learn from their “shared” knowledge. Be silent no more.