Children are not scapegoats: Why Padilla’s bill misses the mark

In July 2025, Sen. Robinhood Padilla filed a bill seeking to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to just 10 years old. This move attempts to amend Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, by removing criminal liability exemptions for children as young as 10 if they commit heinous crimes.

The bill gained renewed attention after a chilling incident in Tagum City where Sophia Marie Coquilla, a 19-year-old honor graduate and incoming UP student, was brutally murdered in her own bedroom. Her alleged killers? Two minors. The crime shook the nation and for many, it became the perfect example of why our justice system “needs to be tougher” on minors.

But let’s stop and ask: what really happened here, and what should we learn from it?

Yes, Sophia was killed. And yes, the suspects were children. But they were not alone in this. They were reportedly influenced by theft, desperation and likely, manipulation from unseen adults. They are not masterminds. They are mirrors of our failing systems.

What happened to Sophia should move us to reform, not retaliate. We must look beyond rage and into prevention. Lowering the age of criminal responsibility may seem like swift justice, but it’s only a shortcut to more broken lives. It does not address the real root: why were children able to commit such a crime in the first place?

Behind every violent act by a child is usually a trail of trauma, poverty, neglect or abuse. These kids are not monsters. They are victims of circumstances we keep ignoring. Jailing them will not solve what led them there.

This is not about excusing the crime. Sophia deserves justice. Her family deserves closure. But justice must include truth, healing and reform; not just punishment. We need stronger child protection laws, tighter community policing and more accessible mental health services. We need to close the loopholes that let syndicates and abusers use children as shields. Fix the system, not the child.

If we let our outrage turn into blind policy, we will only repeat the cycle. More children will be used. More lives will be lost. And more Sophias will fall through the cracks.

To our lawmakers: don’t fail both the victim and the suspect.

Real justice means protecting all children – not just from crime, but from becoming criminals.

Let’s not fail them twice.

* * *

Jenean Alexa Cruz is an ambassador of Microsoft Youth Philippines and the National Youth Congress.