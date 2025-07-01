EDITORIAL - Budget transparency

In the wake of the scandal over the mangling of the 2025 National Expenditure Program or NEP by the 19th Congress, the new senators and congressmen have expressed support for transparency in the deliberations on the proposed national budget for 2026.

Specifically, several senators and members of the House of Representatives in the 20th Congress have expressed support for lifting the veil of secrecy from the bicameral conference on the proposed General Appropriations Act.

The 2025 GAA, unrecognizable from the spending program proposed by the executive, has been described as the most corrupt national budget ever, laden with pork barrel-type funds taken from programmed appropriations for education, public health, social welfare and defense. The 19th Congress will always be remembered for institutionalizing thievery in the budget process.

Whether the new 20th Congress, with many members from the 19th reelected, will be any better remains to be seen. Several congresses, after all, found creative ways of skirting the Supreme Court ruling prohibiting pork barrel-type allocations, and the amounts involved became progressively bigger.

Worse, these creative ways were done behind closed doors, through what has been called the third chamber of Congress, the bicameral conference committee. To this day, the Senate and the House have refused to identify the members of the bicam that inserted all those questionable provisions in the 2025 GAA.

Promoting transparency in budgeting should not be limited to the bicameral conference. The minutes of all budget deliberations must be recorded and opened to public scrutiny. Comparative graphs must be released, showing details of what the Department of Budget and Management proposed in the NEP, what the House and Senate approved, and what came out after the bicam.

There are so many people on the state-funded congressional payroll. Surely there are employees among them who can record the minutes of the budget deliberations. Such record keeping is done in judicial courts.

Congress must deliberate on the utilization of trillions of pesos in public funds. Why should any part of this process be shielded from public scrutiny?

The administration has felt the backlash from the budget controversies, which eclipsed whatever public outrage was generated by the congressional probes on the utilization of confidential funds by Vice President Duterte. Perhaps lessons have been learned, and transparency in the budget process will go beyond platitudes at the start of a new Congress.