Here we are in the third year of the Marcos administration and big problems – or perhaps even bigger problems – remain.

One harsh reality Filipinos continue to face is hunger. Did you know that one in every five Filipino families experienced hunger in the early months of the year? It is especially prevalent in poor families.

This was according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations. As reported by The STAR, the SWS survey, conducted from April 23 to 28, showed that 20 percent of the respondents experienced involuntary hunger in the past three months.

This was slightly up from the 19.1 percent recorded in an earlier April 11 to 15 survey although lower than the 27.2 percent in March.

Still, the figure remains significant and it shows that it hardly improved from the 20.2 percent average in 2024.

Based on the poll, 16.4 percent of respondents said their families experienced moderate hunger while 3.6 percent said they experienced severe hunger.

Moderate hunger is when the respondent experienced hunger once or a few times in the last three months, while severe hunger is when it was experienced often during the period.

Ironically, hunger was highest among respondents in Mindanao, a resource-rich island that could actually feed the whole country if only it weren’t caught in the middle of wars the past decades.

Hunger in Mindanao was at 26.3 percent, followed by those in Metro Manila at 20.3 percent, the Visayas at 19.7 percent and the rest of Luzon at 17 percent, according to the survey.

Unlocking agricultural growth

Against this backdrop, how can the Marcos administration unlock agriculture’s potential to help ease hunger?

Former Agriculture undersecretary Cristino Collado, PhD, currently the chair of the UP Los Baños Alumni-Industry Council and the vice president of the UPLB Alumni Association, said the Department of Agriculture alone cannot revitalize the country’s agriculture industry. It must be a team effort between the DA and the LGUs.

To truly raise rural productivity, the DA must empower its most strategic partners – the LGUs – so they can translate national policies into concrete actions at the local level.

Dr. Collado explains why LGUs matter:

“Under devolution, LGUs are no longer mere implementers but pivotal actors in agricultural development. With their proximity to farmers, contextual understanding and logistical networks, LGUs are uniquely positioned to translate national policies into meaningful, localized impact.

“However, many DA programs still operate top-down, sidelining LGUs. This results in fragmented implementation, poor farmer outreach and missed opportunities for scale. National efforts stall without local buy-in and leadership.

“The solution is simple: transform the DA-LGU relationship into a full partnership. By co-planning, co-investing and co-delivering, both institutions can align efforts, pool resources and accelerate progress on the ground.”

Five principles can guide effective DA-LGU collaboration, he said.

One is to implement localized planning within a national framework. This means aligning national priorities with LGU agricultural plans that reflect local conditions – from climate to market dynamics.

Second is that there should also be shared accountability and co-financing wherein both the government and the LGU jointly fund and monitor projects.

Third, there must be direct engagement with farmers and agripreneurs. The DA and LGUs must also work toward unifying their extension systems to eliminate duplication, provide enhanced field-level support and enable the tracking of results through digital tools.

Finally, results-based incentives would be another key strategy, where funding and support are directly tied to measurable performance. For example, when an LGU is able to improve crop yields, increase income and grow agri-enterprises. This approach promotes accountability and encourages both national and local actors to focus on outcomes that truly benefit farmers.

All these steps would entail a major shift on the part of the DA. It must transition from being a primary implementer of agriculture policies to an enabler and supporter of LGUs. This shift involves creating a DA-LGU Convergence Bureau tasked with coordinating partnerships and support systems across regions.

The DA’s regional offices will be reorganized into agro-economic clusters that focus on specific key commodities, ensuring better resource alignment.

To test and refine this model, Dr. Collado proposes a three-year pilot program wherein eight to 10 provinces with strong LGU readiness will be selected in the first year, and formal partnership agreements will be signed.

In the following two years, reformed DA structures and support systems will be rolled out in these pilot areas. Performance will be tracked using digital tools and successful models will then be scaled to other provinces.

The whole point is to unlock the potential of agriculture so that it can become a true driver of inclusive growth.

LGUs must be at the center of strategy and implementation for this to happen.

Actually, this is already happening in some provinces with their LGUs implementing food security measures but without the support of the DA. Imagine if the DA makes this happen nationwide.

“Empowering LGUs is not just a policy adjustment – it is the most practical, inclusive and cost-effective way to deliver agricultural renewal. As President Marcos Jr. enters the second half of his term, time is running short for deep reforms. This DA-LGU partnership model offers a clear, actionable roadmap to achieve real, measurable impact – fast,” Dr. Collado said.

Indeed, if we want to end hunger, we must first fix how we grow our food and that means empowering our food-producing provinces.

