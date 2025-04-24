EDITORIAL - Under observation

Teams of international observers have started arriving in the country for the midterm elections. They are arriving in time for the final stretch of the campaign, which they will find to be rambunctious, as it has always been.

A number of the observers have special interest in the conduct of the first-ever parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Several foreign governments supported the peace process that led to the creation of the BARMM.

The country has always welcomed international observers during elections. Several foreign diplomatic missions also deploy observer teams in connection with the elections. The Philippine government is aware that elections attract the attention of the international community. This awareness should strengthen the resolve to work for HOPE, or honest, orderly and peaceful elections.

Efforts to attain HOPE, however, have always had spotty results. Questionable election activities can be difficult to detect. These include various forms of vote buying as well as the misuse of public funds for candidates’ self-promotion.

The international teams can only observe; Filipinos themselves must be on the lookout for violations of election results, and report these to authorities for proper action.

Monetary authorities and operators of commercial banks have also been enjoined by the Commission on Elections to watch out for unusual activities in certain accounts that may be linked to vote buying or laundering of dirty money for campaigns. This mission can be complicated, but in the interest of promoting credible elections, the authorities and the banking community must do their utmost to cooperate.

The election spending ban takes full effect 10 days before May 12. Before that period, certain ayuda programs have been exempted from the ban. Candidates need to get exemption from the Comelec to participate in any ayuda-related activity.

Along this line, however, the Comelec has cited guidelines of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which state that only DSWD personnel are authorized to select ayuda beneficiaries and distribute the aid. The DSWD guidelines prohibit the appearance of candidates whether in person or through video and printed campaign materials in the distribution of the ayuda programs.

Rival candidates can monitor each other for possible campaign violations. This is best complemented by citizen vigilance. Even if the world won’t be watching, Filipinos have a stake in ensuring credible elections.