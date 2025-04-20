EDITORIAL - Celebrating Easter

As the Holy Week break started, there was bad news for the administration: a survey showed a steep fall in the approval and trust ratings of President Marcos. Vice President Sara Duterte, on the other hand, saw a slight nudge in her ratings.

The non-commissioned survey was conducted by reputable pollster Pulse Asia. While no reason was given for the surge in disapproval and plunge in approval and trust ratings of the President, the survey results could have been influenced by events when the poll was taken, from March 23 to 29.

This was just two weeks after the government handed over former president Rodrigo Duterte to the Interpol, which was carrying out an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for possible crimes against humanity.

A separate survey conducted at the same time by Pulse Asia did not mention the ICC controversy. But the survey showed 69 percent of the respondents picking inflation as their top concern. This was followed by low pay, graft and corruption, criminality, poverty and jobs.

The Marcos administration has always received the lowest marks in taming the increase in commodity prices. But inflation has consistently been picked as one of the top concerns of Filipinos in all reputable surveys even in previous administrations.

Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes said the confluence of Duterte’s turnover to the ICC and the gut issues listed as Filipinos’ main concerns could have led to the dramatic drop in his approval and trust ratings in late March. On the other hand, Holmes said the sympathy generated by Duterte’s arrest could have contributed to the bump in the steady ratings of Vice President Duterte.

The Marcos administration may want to take firm control of the narrative in Duterte’s turnover to the ICC. Administration officials have explained the reason, but their messaging needs coherence and better dissemination: encouraged by Rodrigo Duterte when he was president and earlier as mayor, thousands of Filipinos, mostly poor, were executed by state forces and vigilantes on mere suspicion of involvement in illegal drugs.

Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It should be an occasion for the government to strengthen the resolve to enable millions of Filipinos to rise from poverty, fear and despair. Inflation, livelihoods, corruption and criminality are long-running concerns waiting to be addressed decisively.

Over the years the country has become a regional laggard in many aspects of human development. Reversing this trend is something the government cannot handle alone. With all sectors on board, the nation can overcome challenges and enjoy a better life.

A blessed Easter to everyone!