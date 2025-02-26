EDITORIAL - Public vigilance during elections

With the campaign period for national posts officially underway, a party-list group is facing a disqualification case for alleged acts that constitute vote-buying.

The party-list Construction Workers Solidarity or CWS organized an event in Lipa, Batangas last Feb. 13 and gave away three brand-new cars as prizes to winners, according to the petition filed before the Commission on Elections by Vice Mayor Jay Ilagan of Mataasnakahoy town in the province.

Ilagan, who is running for governor of Batangas, is asking the Comelec to disqualify CWS, pointing out that the distribution of high-value prizes by candidates or party-list groups during the campaign period constitutes vote-buying.

The CWS will surely fight the disqualification petition.

Regardless of the merits of the case and its outcome, however, the move of Ilagan is something that is encouraged by the Comelec. Chairman George Garcia, admitting that the poll body has limited resources to enforce its rules, is urging candidates to monitor their rivals as well as other candidates for possible election offenses including vote buying.

Garcia has warned that the Comelec will not hesitate to impose the toughest punishment of disqualification against violators of election laws. He has called for public vigilance, promising swift action on complaints or matters brought to the attention of the Comelec.

This can be done in the form of a formal complaint, such as the petition filed by Ilagan, or by forwarding to the Comelec photos or video of violations, such as the illegal posting of campaign materials on government property.

The Comelec is urging candidates and the general public to be on the lookout particularly for indications of vote-buying, whether in cash or through e-wallet platforms, or through the distribution of food and other items during organized events, or the unauthorized release of public funds during the campaign period.

Legislation and Supreme Court rulings affirming the laws have significantly emasculated the Comelec in its efforts to regulate election campaigns. But the poll body still has some powers to go after violators of election rules. With its limited resources and manpower, it can carry out its work better with help from the public and candidates themselves.