^

Opinion

EDITORIAL — Kontra Bigay 2.0

The Philippine Star
February 8, 2025 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL â€” Kontra Bigay 2.0

With the election campaign officially starting this coming week, the Commission on Elections has launched anew its drive against the buy and sell of votes.

“Kontra Bigay 2.0” implies improvements in carrying out the campaign that was first launched in October 2023 for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. It should go beyond appeals by the Comelec to the public not to sell their votes, and not to vote for candidates who buy votes.

The Comelec admonition is a departure from the advice of the late Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin during the Marcos dictatorship: accept what candidates give, but don’t vote for them. The advice acknowledged the circumstances of many voters across the country. Comelec Chairman George Garcia, on the other hand, says acceptance of such “gifts” entrenches vote-buying, regardless of whether or not candidates get the outcome that they paid for. No one will give if no one will receive, Garcia argues.

There are various ways of buying votes. Garcia points out that in many cases, what candidates use for buying votes come from state resources. Public awareness of this issue has intensified in recent weeks because of the uproar over the shameless reworking of the National Expenditure Program or NEP by senators and congressmen so that their election campaigns will be bankrolled by taxpayers. Lawmakers cut billions from the budgets of key sectors including education and health, and realigned the amounts to the Senate and the House, to their pork barrel and unconditional ayuda for which they claim credit in the distribution.

Malacañang has been scrounging for sources of funds to make up for the budget cuts. The Department of Social Welfare and Development insists that only its personnel and not politicians can distribute the various forms of ayuda or dole-outs. These include the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program, which Congress inserted in the 2025 budget but was not part of the NEP, and the Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situations, which includes the Malasakit health centers.  Ensuring that politicians stay out of the distribution of AKAP, AICS and other social services especially during the election period should be part of Kontra Bigay 2.0.

The Comelec describes Kontra Bigay 2.0 as a campaign “against abuse of state resources, a silent but pervasive threat to the foundations of our democracy.” It should encourage public cooperation through widespread information about how to spot vote buying and selling, and the mechanisms for reporting those who engage in such illegal acts. The Comelec must show swift action on the reports, and a modicum of certainty that violators will face punishment.

ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Impeaching Sara

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
There are several intriguing points in the unprecedented impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.
Opinion
fbtw

Pork barrels needed to convict VP Sara

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Up to last week, President Bongbong Marcos kept claiming he was against VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment. This week, his son Sandro Marcos was first of 215 congressmen to sign for impeachment.
Opinion
fbtw

Filipino students are dropping out of college

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Did you know that many of our Filipino youth are dropping out of college and instead opting to earn a living right away for their families?
Opinion
fbtw

‘Prized trophy’ for technophiles

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Comelec Chairman describe the poll body’s website as the ‘prized trophy’ for online hackers and other cyber intruders.
Opinion
fbtw

‘It ain’t over til the fat lady sings’

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
According to Wikipedia, the colloquialism “means that one should not presume to know the outcome of an event which is still in progress. More specifically, the phrase is used when a situation is (or appears...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Marriage without certificate

By A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) | By Jose C. Sison | 1 day ago
Can the fact of marriage be proven by evidence other than the marriage certificate?
Opinion
fbtw

The importance of airport infrastructure

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 1 day ago
When we speak about airport infrastructure, we are talking about the essential physical components necessary to support runways and taxiways, terminals, maintenance hangers, access roads as well as control towe...
Opinion
fbtw

Contrived

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 2 days ago
After many days of warning us this was coming, the Department of Agriculture declared a “food security emergency on rice” last Monday.
Opinion
fbtw

Reducing inequality is better economics

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 2 days ago
The issue of increasing the minimum wage has again become headline material.
Opinion
fbtw

New Zealand and the Philippines: Shared journeys, boundless horizons

By DIPLOMATIC POUCH | By Catherine McIntosh | 2 days ago
Today, New Zealanders – or Kiwis – across the world commemorate Waitangi Day. A historic day that defines our identity as a nation, Waitangi Day marks the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with